Seminoles' rally comes up short in The Swamp; UF holds on for 24-21 win

The Seminoles, who had won five of their last seven games, were hoping to knock off their arch rivals and clinch a bowl berth. Instead, it will be the Gators who can play in the postseason.

With the 24-21 win, UF improves to 6-6 while Florida State's season ends at 5-7.

Jones threw three interceptions in the first half, but backup quarterback Anthony Richardson led UF on three second-half scoring drives to open a 17-point lead, and the Gators held on from there.

But FSU's special teams and the Seminoles' own offensive struggles kept that from happening, despite an impressive fourth-quarter rally.

GAINESVILLE -- Florida State's defense and UF quarterback Emory Jones gave the Seminoles every chance to pull off the upset Saturday in The Swamp.

Box Score: UF 24, FSU 21

Florida, playing under interim head coach Greg Knox following the dismissal of Dan Mullen, dominated the first half statistically, but Jones' three turnovers kept the score tied at 7-7 at the half.

FSU actually had the ball to end the second quarter and start the third but came up empty on each possession. And the Gators took advantage of a pair of special-teams blunders by the Seminoles to open a two-score lead.

First, punter Alex Mastromanno hit a line-drive punt only 35 yards, and the Seminoles were flagged for targeting on the ensuing coverage to give UF the ball at the FSU 40-yard line. Richardson led the Gators 21 yards before settling for a short field goal.

Then after Mastromanno pinned UF down at its own 1-yard line and the defense forced a three-and-out, FSU punt returner Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson fumbled a fair catch attempt, and it was recovered by the Gators at the Seminoles' 33. Eight plays later, Richardson connected with Justin Shorter on a 5-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-7.

After UF extended its advantage to 24-7, the Seminoles responded quickly with a 7-play, 71-yard drive to cut the lead back to 10 points. But the Seminoles couldn't inch any closer until Travis hit Wilson for an 8-yard touchdown with 44 seconds remaining.



Florida State's offense was hurt in the first half by a shoulder injury to Travis, which forced him to miss parts or all of three drives. McKenzie Milton and Tate Rodemaker both took turns in his absence, with neither having any success.

But even with Travis back under center, the Seminoles came up scoreless on four consecutive drives from the end of the second quarter until late in the third.

The redshirt sophomore quarterback finished with 202 passing yards and 102 rushing. Safety Jammie Robinson led the Seminoles' defense with 18 tackles.

