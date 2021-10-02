Seminoles score first win on walk-off field goal against Syracuse, 33-30
A Florida State football victory against Syracuse might never have tasted so sweet.
After losing their first four games to start the 2021 season, the Seminoles broke a tie game Saturday night with a 34-yard, walk-off field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald to claim a 33-30 victory.
It marks the Seminoles' first win of the year and improves their record to 1-4, 1-2 in the ACC. Syracuse falls to 3-2, 0-1.
"We needed to get a win," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "It was a wonderful feeling to step in that locker room and seeing those smiles, seeing the joy of just the investment that went into this week but also all the weeks priors. Because these guys aren't going to stop working."
Box Score: FSU 33, Syracuse 30
The winning field goal was set up by a pair of long scrambles by quarterback Jordan Travis -- for 33 and 25 yards -- on the final drive.
Travis was not healthy enough to play last Saturday against Louisville and there were questions about his availability this week, but FSU coach Mike Norvell said Travis practiced on Wednesday and Thursday, and the coaches thought he would give the 'Noles the best chance to win.
Travis completed 22 of 32 passes for 131 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, and Norvell made it clear that the turnover was not Travis' fault. The redshirt sophomore led the Seminoles with 113 rushing yards on 19 carries.
"Some of those runs, it was incredible," Norvell said. "It's fun to be able to celebrate with him after that game."
The Seminoles needed the dramatic victory after squandering a pair of 10-point leads in the second half.
FSU led 23-13 in the third quarter but Syracuse cut it to 23-20 on Garrett Shrader's third rushing touchdown of the day. Then after the Seminoles pushed their advantage to 30-20 following a 65-yard run by Treshaun Ward and a 2-yard touchdown plunge by Jashaun Corbin, the Orange struck right back.
After getting good field position with a 39-yard kickoff return, Syracuse picked up a couple of first downs, then Shrader connected with receiver Anthony Queeley on a 26-yard touchdown pass on third-and-10.
Syracuse then tied the game at 30-30 on a 24-yard field goal with 5:17 remaining, and then both teams had chances to take the lead in regulation.
Florida State's ensuing drive was a three-and-out, then after a 48-yard punt by Alex Mastromanno, Syracuse took over at its own 28. The Seminoles' defense allowed one first down, but they then forced a punt with just over a minute remaining.
Travis completed a couple of short passes on the final drive, but the big plays were his two runs -- neither of which was designed.
Then Fitzgerald, who earlier in the game missed an extra point and has missed four kicks this season, delivered the game-winner.
After a two-game homestand, FSU now travels to face North Carolina next Saturday
