The Florida State Seminoles probably needed a few things to break their way to knock off No. 1 seed Michigan in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

They got none.

Star forward RaiQuan Gray missed nearly the entirely first half with foul trouble, the Seminoles' once-impressive 3-point shooting again went AWOL, and their turnover issues put them in an 11-point halftime hole, from which they would never recover.

The Wolverines dominated No. 4 seed FSU in all phases Sunday at Bankers Life FieldHouse, cruising to a 76-58 victory that will send them back to the Elite Eight.

This marks the second time in four seasons that the 'Noles saw their season end in a tournament loss to Michigan; they fell by four points in the 2018 Elite Eight.

The Wolverines improve to 23-4, while FSU's season ends at 18-7.

