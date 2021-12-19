Seminoles' second straight game called due to COVID protocols

The Florida State men's basketball team will miss its second consecutive game due to COVID protocols. This one, however, will be rescheduled.

The Seminoles (6-4, 0-1 ACC) were supposed to play UCF on Saturday in the Orange Bowl Classic, but that game was canceled. On Sunday, the Seminoles announced that their home game Tuesday against the University of North Florida will be postponed.

A makeup date has not yet been determined.

According to FSU, tickets purchased for Tuesday’s game against the Ospreys will be valid for the game between the two teams when it is rescheduled.

