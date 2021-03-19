It's not quite like looking in a mirror. The size of the two teams is obviously different, and so are the NBA futures of some of the players. But Leonard Hamilton said he sees a bit of Florida State in the way UNC-Greensboro plays. The No. 4 seed Seminoles take on the No. 13 seed Spartans on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET (Tru TV) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. ***Spring practice promo: 50% off + $25 Garnet & Gold eCard with new subscription***

"I think they play a similar style to the way we like to play," Hamilton said of the Seminoles' first-round NCAA Tournament opponent. "They play a lot of people. They pick up full court with different presses. They mix a little zone in. They're very sound fundamentally. "They play an up-tempo style. ... I'm sure they're not going to change anything because they've been successful with what they're doing. And we're probably not going to either. So, it has all the makings of two teams that are playing extremely aggressive." The Spartans have nine players averaging double-figure minutes, but only one -- leading scorer Isaiah Miller (19.3 points per game) -- is averaging more than 30. He's right at 30.7 minutes per game. Compare that with Florida State, which also has nine players averaging double-figure minutes, led by leading scorer M.J. Walker at 29 minutes per game. UNC-Greensboro (21-8) doesn't shoot the ball as well as Florida State does, but still shoots a ton of 3-pointers anyway. The Spartans average 25.3 3-point attempts per game, and while they are only hitting 30 percent from beyond the arc, anyone who watches college basketball knows anything can happen in March Madness. And UNC-Greensboro has shown the ability to get hot occasionally, with double-figure 3-point baskets in seven games this season, including 12 in a semifinal win over East Tennessee State in the conference tournament.

UNCG Projected Starters Name Ht., Yr., Pos. Statistics Isaiah Miller 6-0, Sr., G 19.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 4.0 apg Keyshaun Langley 6-1, So., G 9.8 ppg, 3.5 apg Kaleb Hunter 6-4, Jr., G 8.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg Angelo Allegri 6-7, Jr., F 7.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg Mohammed Abdulsalam 6-9, Jr., F 6.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg