Seminoles see similarities in NCAA first-round foe UNC-Greensboro
It's not quite like looking in a mirror.
The size of the two teams is obviously different, and so are the NBA futures of some of the players. But Leonard Hamilton said he sees a bit of Florida State in the way UNC-Greensboro plays.
The No. 4 seed Seminoles take on the No. 13 seed Spartans on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET (Tru TV) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
***Spring practice promo: 50% off + $25 Garnet & Gold eCard with new subscription***
"I think they play a similar style to the way we like to play," Hamilton said of the Seminoles' first-round NCAA Tournament opponent. "They play a lot of people. They pick up full court with different presses. They mix a little zone in. They're very sound fundamentally.
"They play an up-tempo style. ... I'm sure they're not going to change anything because they've been successful with what they're doing. And we're probably not going to either. So, it has all the makings of two teams that are playing extremely aggressive."
The Spartans have nine players averaging double-figure minutes, but only one -- leading scorer Isaiah Miller (19.3 points per game) -- is averaging more than 30. He's right at 30.7 minutes per game.
Compare that with Florida State, which also has nine players averaging double-figure minutes, led by leading scorer M.J. Walker at 29 minutes per game.
UNC-Greensboro (21-8) doesn't shoot the ball as well as Florida State does, but still shoots a ton of 3-pointers anyway.
The Spartans average 25.3 3-point attempts per game, and while they are only hitting 30 percent from beyond the arc, anyone who watches college basketball knows anything can happen in March Madness.
And UNC-Greensboro has shown the ability to get hot occasionally, with double-figure 3-point baskets in seven games this season, including 12 in a semifinal win over East Tennessee State in the conference tournament.
|Name
|Ht., Yr., Pos.
|Statistics
|
Isaiah Miller
|
6-0, Sr., G
|
19.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 4.0 apg
|
Keyshaun Langley
|
6-1, So., G
|
9.8 ppg, 3.5 apg
|
Kaleb Hunter
|
6-4, Jr., G
|
8.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg
|
Angelo Allegri
|
6-7, Jr., F
|
7.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg
|
Mohammed Abdulsalam
|
6-9, Jr., F
|
6.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg
When asked about his opponent this week, Spartans head coach Wes Miller talked about the Seminoles' size and length on defense and their ability to rebound the ball. But every coach does that.
"What gets overshadowed a little bit because of that reputation over the years is how good they are offensively," said the former UNC guard. "It starts in transition. If you let them get out and run and get opportunities and advantages in transition, they convert at an NBA rate -- like pros convert. They do an unbelievable job of putting pressure on you off the bounce.
"They have a number of guys who can really shoot the basketball. They led the ACC in 3-point accuracy. You have to stop the drive. You have to deal with the size. And if you pack it in, they can really shoot the basketball.”
The Seminoles (16-6) showed that shooting prowess in the ACC championship game in Greensboro, N.C., last week, hitting over 50 percent of their shots from the floor against Georgia Tech. The problem, of course, was the turnovers.
Walker had eight of them that night, and the defeat to the Yellow Jackets certainly stung. But the senior said he thinks the team has recovered from that disappointment and is ready to see if they can make something special happen in Indianapolis.
"It's March Madness," Walker said. "You've got to learn from the past. A lot of upsets happen if you don't come mentally prepared for that win-or-go-home mentality. So, for us personally, I feel like we've rejuvenated our spirits, especially from the ACC Tournament.
"I honestly feel like we're in the right frame of mind right now."
Said Hamilton: "I don't think there's any doubt that we're focused. I don't think there's any doubt that we're taking this opportunity seriously."
Look for live NCAA Tournament coverage at Warchant.com from senior writer Corey Clark, who will be covering Saturday's game courtside.
---------------------------
Discuss FSU basketball with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board