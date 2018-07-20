CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Other than learning that he goes by, "Coach O," Florida State fans and media don't know a great deal about first-year strength coach Irele Oderinde.

He hasn’t done any interviews since arriving as part of Willie Taggart’s staff. And none of the Seminoles’ offseason workouts have been open to the media.

But if anyone was hoping that Cam Akers and Brian Burns -- FSU’s player representatives at this week’s ACC Kickoff -- would share many details about Oderinde’s approach in the weight room or his motivational tactics … well, let’s just say that wasn’t happening.

Burns, in particular, wanted no part of letting it get back to Oderinde that he was talking about his program -- good, bad or indifferent.

“Coach O is serious,” Burns said. “Everything he does is serious. It’s not a game. … His program is serious. I’m gonna put it that way. I’m gonna leave it alone … before he gets me.”

Burns was smiling when he spoke, but his message was clear:

Irele Oderinde is not a coach to be trifled with.

“It’s work. All work is good work, but it’s work,” Burns said, when asked a follow-up question about the Seminoles’ strength coach. “And I’m gonna leave that alone. Before he hears it.”

Based on the weights listed in FSU’s 2018 media guide, which was released this week, there have been some notable improvements.

Senior defensive end Walvenski Aime, who made the move from defensive tackle during spring drills, has dropped 25 pounds. He was listed last season at 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds; now, he’s listed at 270.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Baveon Johnson, who previously played at over 300 pounds, has dropped 15 pounds; he now checks in at 6-3, 295.

And at the other end of the spectrum, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh has packed on an additional nine pounds; he now is listed at 6-7, 256.

Taggart, who hired Oderinde at South Florida and then took him to Oregon and later FSU, said he has been very pleased with the progress he’s witnessed from the players this offseason.

“Seeing the before-and-after pictures of those guys -- seeing how their bodies change -- has been phenomenal,” Taggart said. “And just seeing the confidence in our guys has been great.”

Taggart and Oderinde have a long history together.