The Florida State baseball team has picked a good time to deliver its best weekend of the 2019 season.

One day after junior ace Drew Parrish pitched the Seminoles to a series-opening victory against No. 16 Clemson, sophomore CJ Van Eyk delivered another gem on Saturday. Of course, with the way the Seminoles were swinging the bats, it might not have mattered if Van Eyk had simply been average.

Junior center fielder J.C. Flowers blasted a pair of home runs and FSU finished with four homers for the game en route to a 16-2 victory.

The win gives the Seminoles (21-13, 9-8 in the ACC) their best series victory of the season, and they will go for the sweep on Sunday.

"I'll have to admit I wasn't expecting that," FSU coach Mike Martin said. "That was one of those that everything went our way, and we took advantage of every opportunity that we got."

Before this weekend, Clemson (25-10, 11-6) hadn't lost two games in a row all season. The Tigers had won four of their first five ACC series.

Clemson struck first Saturday with a solo home run by leadoff batter Sam Hall. But Florida State responded with five runs in the fourth, three in the fifth, four in the sixth, one in the seventh and three in the eighth.

Flowers finished the day 3-for-5 with two homers and 5 RBIs, while senior shortstop Mike Salvatore went 4-for-5 with one home run and 2 RBIs. Sophomore Cooper Swanson also belted a solo home run.

Van Eyk pitched a career-high 8.0 innings, allowing just four hits and two earned runs. He struck out four and walked one.

"What was impressive was he was throwing 97, 98 in his last inning," Martin said.

Sophomore left-hander Shane Drohan (2-0, 2.67 ERA) will make the start for FSU in the series finale at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

------------

Discuss this story with other FSU fans on our Seminole Baseball Message Board.