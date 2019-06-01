ATHENS, Ga. -- The Florida State baseball team was one of the last four teams selected for this year's NCAA tournament.

Now, the Seminoles are in position to be the last team standing in the NCAA's Athens Regional.

One day after upsetting No. 2 seed Florida Atlantic, the 'Noles clobbered the No. 1 seed and host Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, 12-3.

UGA (45-16) entered the game as the No. 4 national seed, but the Bulldogs will have to avoid elimination in Saturday's early game against FAU to get another crack at Florida State.

In the victory, Florida State (38-21) pounded out 15 hits, including a season-high nine against Georgia ace Emerson Hancock. The nine hits and five runs were both season highs for the Bulldogs star.

FSU starter CJ Van Eyk was outstanding, allowing three runs while striking out nine in eight innings. Hancock fell to 8-3 on the season, while Van Eyk improved to 10-3.

Florida State needs one more victory to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals next weekend. The winner of the FAU-Georgia game will have to beat the 'Noles twice to advance.

FSU was led offensively by shortstop Mike Salvatore (3-for-5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), second baseman Nander De Sedas (3-for-5, 3 RBIs, 2 runs), first baseman Carter Smith (2-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) and left-fielder Tim Becker (2-for-2, 3 RBIs, 2 runs).

The Seminoles have outscored their first two opponents in this Regional by a combined margin of 25-10.