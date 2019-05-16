Box Score: Louisville 14, FSU 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – No. 8 Louisville scored early and often Thursday, beating Florida State 14-1 in front of 1,896 at Patterson Stadium. The Cardinals’ Reid Detmers improved to 11-2 on the year with 11 strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Louisville hit four home runs against Drew Parrish (7-5), with three coming in the first inning. The Cardinals scored four in the first inning, seven more in the second and once in the third inning for a 12-0 lead.

Tyler Ahearn gave up a pair of runs in 3.0 innings of relief. Austin Pollock allowed a run on two hits in 2.1 innings pitched. He was pulled after a weather delay in the seventh inning.

Freshman Alex Binelas hit two of Louisville’s home runs off Parrish and finished with five runs batted in.

Seven of Florida State’s eight hits were singles, including a pair by Mike Salvatore and Robby Martin. FSU got three hits in the eighth inning against Glenn Albanese, capped by Martin’s RBI single to score Tim Becker as the Seminoles avoided the shutout.

The Noles loaded the bases in the third inning but could not push a run across; FSU had a pair on in the fifth before Detmers got back-to-back strikeouts to keep the shutout in place.

The game was delayed for 86 minutes in the bottom of the seventh inning. Freshman Jack Anderson made his first appearance in an ACC road game this season, surrendering a run in the eighth inning.

Defensively, FSU turned three doubles plays for the second time this season (at Virginia, April 18).

UP NEXT

Game two between FSU and Louisville is set for Friday at 6 p.m.

