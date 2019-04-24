TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State (26-14) completed its two-game sweep of Stetson (18-22) Wednesday, topping the Hatters 10-4 in front of 3,863 fans at Dick Howser Stadium. Seven of FSU’s 10 hits went for extra bases, with Reese Albert tying the school record with two triples and Drew Mendoza hitting a pair of home runs.

Shane Drohan (3-1), FSU’s normal game three starter in the weekend rotation, started and threw three scoreless innings, tying a career high with eight strikeouts.

Florida State scored a pair of first inning runs against Mitchell Senger (1-4), who recorded just one out before being replaced by Daniel Paret. Mike Salvatore hit his third triple of the year, tied for the most by a Seminole in the past three seasons, and Mendoza followed with his 11th home run for a 2-0 lead.

Senger allowed a walk and hit two batters to leave with the bases loaded, but Paret got a strikeout and a pop fly to end the inning.

Drohan started for the Noles, tying his career high with eight strikeouts in just three innings, allowing two hits. After starting last Saturday’s game at Virginia, Drohan threw 53 pitches against the Hatters Tuesday. Tyler Ahearn made just his seventh appearance of the year, getting two outs in the fourth while allowing a run to score. FSU got out of the inning on a bases-loaded catch by Nander De Sedas at second base, keeping its 2-1 lead with Antonio Velez on the mound.

FSU scored four in the bottom of the inning, on a pair of home runs and a sacrifice fly. After Jonathan Foster walked, Elijah Cabell hit his seventh home run of the season and his first since March 23. Albert hit FSU’s second triple of the game and scored on Salvatore’s sacrifice fly, followed by Mendoza’s second home run, hit over the batter’s eye in center field and traveling an estimated 441 feet.

The Hatters hit back-to-back home runs off Velez in the fifth, the first time this year FSU has allowed back-to-back homers, to trim the lead to 6-3 FSU.

Danny Garcia, after throwing 1.2 innings in relief Tuesday, started the fifth and allowed a single to Robby Martin and a double to Mat Nelson. Nico Baldor pinch hit for Foster and scored Martin on a grounder to first base. After two straight hit batters, Garcia forced a pop up and a ground out to end the frame.

Velez picked off runners at first base in the sixth and seventh innings. He finished with 3.1 innings pitched, two earned runs allowed and six strikeouts. His six strikeouts were a career high.

Albert tied the FSU record with his second triple of the game, coming around to score on Salvatore’s single in the seventh inning and giving FSU a 10-3 lead.

Austin Pollock gave up a run over the final two innings, including a perfect ninth inning, to preserve the 10-4 win.

The top three batters in the Stetson lineup each struck out three times; as a team, FSU sat down 15 Hatters hitters.

OF NOTE

- FSU hit three triples Wednesday, its most in a game since 2010. Reese Albert’s two triples tied a school record, while Albert and Mike Salvatore, who also tripled against Stetson, lead FSU with three on the season.

- FSU’s 9 triples are three more than its total in 2018.

- Drew Mendoza hit his 11th and 12th home runs of the season, the fourth multi-HR game of his career. His second home run cleared the batter’s eye in centerfield and traveled an estimated 441 feet. Mendoza has 29 home runs for his career.

- Elijah Cabell hit his seventh home run of the season and first since March 23 at Notre Dame. FSU has hit three home runs in back-to-back games and six times this year.

- FSU drew 6 walks Wednesday after not earning one Tuesday for the first time this season.

- Shane Drohan struck out 8 batters, tying his career high in just 3.0 innings.

- Antonio Velez struck out 6 batters, a career high, in 3.1 innings.

- Cooper Swanson drew three walks and stole three bases. His three stolen bases were his first of the year and are the most for a Seminole since 2016. FSU’s four stolen bases tied the team high this season (at NC State).

- Stetson’s two home runs in the fifth inning were the first back-to-back homers FSU has allowed this season. They were the first two home runs Antonio Velez allowed.

- Seven of FSU’s 10 hits went for extra bases – 3 singles, 1 double, 3 triples and 3 home runs.

- All four of FSU’s freshmen in the starting lineup were hit by a pitch.

- FSU has beaten Stetson 14 straight times in Dick Howser Stadium.

UP NEXT

Florida State hosts Wake Forest (25-17, 11-10 ACC) for a three-game series beginning Friday at 6:00 p.m. at Dick Howser Stadium. All three games will stream live on ACC Network Extra.

