Seminoles smash UMass, romp to 59-3 Homecoming victory

Taking care of business against an overmatched opponent is a positive sign for any rebuilding program. It is particularly positive for a Florida State team that stumbled in a similar situation earlier this season. Six weeks after getting stunned at home by Jacksonville State, Mike Norvell's Seminoles completely overwhelmed Homecoming opponent UMass on Saturday, opening up a 35-point lead at halftime and cruising to a 59-3 victory. It was FSU's largest margin of victory against an FBS opponent since the Seminoles defeated Syracuse by the same score in 2013. "Today, we did what we needed to do," Norvell said. "We were dominant in the football game. It's been a while since we've been able to showcase what we're capable of." *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

FSU running back Jashaun Corbin rushed for over 100 yards Saturday vs. UMass. (USAToday Sports Images)

Box Score: FSU 59, UMass 3 Of course, Norvell also was quick to point out that the Seminoles still missed out on some opportunities in this game, and he knows they likely will have to play even better to earn victories against their final five opponents. "We have a lot of things to work on," he said. "We've got a big challenge ahead of us." The visiting Minutemen, who are coached by former FSU offensive coordinator Walt Bell, actually got a huge break early when Travis Jay fumbled the opening kickoff at the Seminoles' 26-yard line. But in what would be a bit of foreshadowing, the FSU defense stood tall and limited UMass to a 45-yard field goal. From there, it was all Seminoles as FSU finished the game with 59 unanswered points. Florida State finished the first half with four rushing touchdowns by four different players -- QB Jordan Travis scored on a 3-yard run, Jashaun Corbin sprinted in from 29 yards out, Treshaun Ward added a 17-yarder, and D.J. Williams rumbled in from 23 yards. The Seminoles capped off the first-half barrage with a 70-yard interception for a touchdown by cornerback Jarvis Brownlee to make it 38-3 at the break. FSU then kept pouring it on in the third quarter, even after the backups got in the game. Redshirt freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy threw touchdown passes of 12 yards to Camren McDonald and 5 yards to Jordan Young, and redshirt freshman tailback Lawrance Toafili rushed for a 10-yard score.