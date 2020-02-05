News More News
Seminoles snare Alabama DB Sidney Williams on Signing Day

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
During a transition to a new coaching staff, one of the best tools in building a recruiting class is tapping into existing relationships from previous schools.

Florida State's new coaching staff has done that in numerous instances for the Class of 2020, and they have done it again with Alabama defensive back Sidney Williams.

Williams, who had a relationship with new FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson from Woodson's time at Auburn, took a late visit to Florida State this past weekend and announced Wednesday morning he is signing with the Seminoles.

DB Sidney Williams, shown during his visit to FSU this past weekend, received a late offer from the Seminoles and couldn't pass it up.
It is the culmination for a roller-coaster recruitment for the Mobile, Ala., product.

There was a time earlier in the process when it looked like he might sign with Auburn or LSU. But hand and shoulder injuries limited his ability to play as a senior, and several schools seemed to drop off.

Then in recent weeks, it appeared that Williams might sign with Ole Miss or Indiana.

But Florida State came through with a late offer after he visited Tallahassee this past weekend, and Williams announced Wednesday he is signing with the Seminoles.

Williams is expected to play safety at Florida State.

