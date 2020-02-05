During a transition to a new coaching staff, one of the best tools in building a recruiting class is tapping into existing relationships from previous schools.

Florida State's new coaching staff has done that in numerous instances for the Class of 2020, and they have done it again with Alabama defensive back Sidney Williams.

Williams, who had a relationship with new FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson from Woodson's time at Auburn, took a late visit to Florida State this past weekend and announced Wednesday morning he is signing with the Seminoles.

