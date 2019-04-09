The Florida State men's basketball team, which is coming off of back-to-back runs to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, will be without another one of its biggest stars next season.

Redshirt sophomore forward Mfiondu Kabengele announced Tuesday evening that he is declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft and will sign with an agent. The Seminoles previously lost seniors Terance Mann, Phil Cofer, P.J. Savoy, Christ Koumadje and David Nichols.

Kabengele's departure ends a meteoric rise over the last two years for the Canada native. After redshirting in 2016-17, he blossomed into a key contributor during the Seminoles' run to the Elite Eight of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Then this past season, he emerged as the leading scorer on a team that made it to the Sweet 16. Despite not starting a game, Kabengele averaged 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and was named the ACC's Sixth Man of The Year.

Without Kabengele, the Seminoles now return just two of their top eight scorers from this past season -- point guard Trent Forrest and shooting guard M.J. Walker. They also bring back guards Devin Vassell and Anthony Polite and forwards RaiQuan Gray and Wyatt Wilkes, along with a highly regarded freshman class.