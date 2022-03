Seminoles sweep doubleheader, claim series at Wake Forest

Ross Dunn (1-0) set a career-high with 14 strikeouts in the nightcap, while Bryce Hubbart (4-0) allowed one run and struck out nine hitters to start the day.

Game 1: FSU 5, WF 1

LHP Bryce Hubbart gave Florida State 5.2 strong innings in game one, striking out nine batters and allowing just one hit, to improve to 4-0 on the season. The FSU offense had 13 hits, including four by freshman Jaime Ferrer. Ferrer had three doubles, and his four-hit game was the first for a Seminole this season.

Jackson Greene hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning, his first of the year.

FSU loaded the bases in the fourth inning and took a 1-0 lead against Josh Hartle (3-1) on Jordan Carrion’s groundout. Wake Forest led off the bottom of the inning with a walk and had runners at the corners on Adam Cecere’s single. A sacrifice fly tied the game.

Ferrer doubled to lead off the fifth inning, moved to third on a failed pick off attempt and scored on a Logan Lacey groundout. Greene’s two-run home run in the sixth extended the lead to 4-1, before Ferrer’s third double of the game that scored Isaiah Perry from first base.

Jackson Baumeister relieved Hubbart with two outs and two runners on base and walked the only batter he faced. With a 2-0 count, Jonah Scolaro relieved Baumeister and struck out Tommy Hawke to leave the tying run at the plate.

Scolaro closed out the game with 3.1 innings pitched for his second save of the season. It was the redshirt senior’s 100th career appearance.

Game 2: FSU 3, WF 2

A week after striking out 11 California batters in six innings, Dunn topped that with 14 strikeouts over seven innings Sunday evening. Dunn allowed a pair of first-inning hits, including a Brock Wilken home run, but did not give up a hit over the next five innings.

Dunn’s 14 strikeouts are the most for a Seminole since Drew Parrish had 14 in the 2018 ACC Tournament against NC State.

Wilken’s home run gave the Demon Deacons an early 2-0 lead in the first inning.

The Seminoles immediately responded with three runs in the second inning. Alex Toral led off with his third home run of the season to cut the lead in half. Brock Mathis followed with a double, Jordan Carrion singled and Mathis scored on Jackson Greene’s sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Jaime Ferrer, who had four hits in the first game of the doubleheader, singled to right field to score Carrion and give FSU the lead.

In the seventh inning, Wake Forest got a pair of hits, but Dunn recorded his 14th strikeout and forced two pop-ups to get out the inning.

Davis Hare entered in relief for the eighth inning and gave up a leadoff single and a wild pitch, but a line drive to Carrion at shortstop was followed by back-to-back strikeouts. Hare ended the game with a perfect ninth inning and two more strikeouts for his first save of the season.

Florida State next travels to Gainesville on Tuesday to play No. 11 Florida for the first of three times this season. RHP Carson Montgomery will throw for the Seminoles after earning his first career win last week against FGCU.

