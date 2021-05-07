This is typically the time when the Seminoles' assistant coaches -- and college coaches around the country -- flock to high school campuses to check out spring practices and evaluate prospects for their next two or three recruiting classes.

VILLAGE OF PALM SPRINGS, Fla. -- There's nothing unusual about Florida State's football coaching staff crisscrossing the state of Florida in the month of May.

With in-person recruiting of high school prospects still not allowed by the NCAA until June 1, FSU coach Mike Norvell decided to use this time for some community outreach and to perhaps build inroads for the Seminoles' future.

Starting here Thursday in Palm Beach County and continuing Friday and Saturday in Broward and Miami-Dade, Norvell and his staff are hosting free youth football clinics for students from second through eighth grade.

They will be hosting more than a dozen such clinics throughout the state.

"This has been such a challenging year -- not only for college football and the collegiate student-athletes, but for all of our state's youth," Norvell said. "To have an opportunity to come out and get ourselves within these communities, it's really special. And to be able to focus on the younger kids, this is a great opportunity [for them] to see what Florida State's all about. And hopefully get a little early, early insight into some of our future 'Noles."

If Thursday's turnout was any indication, the state's youths (and parents) are welcoming the Seminoles with open arms.

Children started filtering into the Village of Palm Springs Park before 5 p.m. for the event, which was scheduled to take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Many middle-schoolers from the community walked up or rode their bicycles, while scores of elementary students were ushered in by their parents or other relatives.

Stephanie Serna, a 2018 Florida State graduate, brought her 8-year-old nephew, Nathan, and soon-to-be 7-year-old niece, Sophie.

"They're Florida State fans -- since they were born," Serna said with a laugh. "They had no choice!"

Serna grew up in Palm Beach County but actually lives in Ohio now. She said she specifically chose this week to visit once she heard about the clinic; she wanted to make sure her niece and nephew didn't miss it.

"This is awesome," Serna said. "It's so exciting. I always wanted to take him to the football camps [on Florida State's campus], but he was still little. I'm hoping when things cool down [with COVID-19], I can sign him up and take him there."

The youths who turned out Thursday received free Florida State T-shirts after they went through registration, and they also were invited to pose for pictures with head coach Mike Norvell.

Most of the youths couldn't wait to get their photos taken. But when some of the youngest ones appeared to be shy, Norvell would bend down and try to coax them into smiling.