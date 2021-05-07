Seminoles take South Florida by storm ... figuratively and literally
VILLAGE OF PALM SPRINGS, Fla. -- There's nothing unusual about Florida State's football coaching staff crisscrossing the state of Florida in the month of May.
This is typically the time when the Seminoles' assistant coaches -- and college coaches around the country -- flock to high school campuses to check out spring practices and evaluate prospects for their next two or three recruiting classes.
This road trip is slightly different.
With in-person recruiting of high school prospects still not allowed by the NCAA until June 1, FSU coach Mike Norvell decided to use this time for some community outreach and to perhaps build inroads for the Seminoles' future.
Starting here Thursday in Palm Beach County and continuing Friday and Saturday in Broward and Miami-Dade, Norvell and his staff are hosting free youth football clinics for students from second through eighth grade.
They will be hosting more than a dozen such clinics throughout the state.
"This has been such a challenging year -- not only for college football and the collegiate student-athletes, but for all of our state's youth," Norvell said. "To have an opportunity to come out and get ourselves within these communities, it's really special. And to be able to focus on the younger kids, this is a great opportunity [for them] to see what Florida State's all about. And hopefully get a little early, early insight into some of our future 'Noles."
If Thursday's turnout was any indication, the state's youths (and parents) are welcoming the Seminoles with open arms.
Children started filtering into the Village of Palm Springs Park before 5 p.m. for the event, which was scheduled to take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Many middle-schoolers from the community walked up or rode their bicycles, while scores of elementary students were ushered in by their parents or other relatives.
Stephanie Serna, a 2018 Florida State graduate, brought her 8-year-old nephew, Nathan, and soon-to-be 7-year-old niece, Sophie.
"They're Florida State fans -- since they were born," Serna said with a laugh. "They had no choice!"
Serna grew up in Palm Beach County but actually lives in Ohio now. She said she specifically chose this week to visit once she heard about the clinic; she wanted to make sure her niece and nephew didn't miss it.
"This is awesome," Serna said. "It's so exciting. I always wanted to take him to the football camps [on Florida State's campus], but he was still little. I'm hoping when things cool down [with COVID-19], I can sign him up and take him there."
The youths who turned out Thursday received free Florida State T-shirts after they went through registration, and they also were invited to pose for pictures with head coach Mike Norvell.
Most of the youths couldn't wait to get their photos taken. But when some of the youngest ones appeared to be shy, Norvell would bend down and try to coax them into smiling.
"It's such a joy," the Seminoles' second-year head coach said of working with the youth. "The game of football is the greatest game that there is. It's made such an impact on our lives, and obviously the professions that we're in. But to be able to spark and continue that excitement for these kids ... it's going to help them, one, have fun today. But also hopefully provide them a few things they can use here in the future."
Several former and current FSU football players from Palm Beach County turned out for Thursday's event. On the alumni side, there were guys like tight end Nick O'Leary, defensive end Markus White and long snapper Philip Doumar.
Current Seminoles Jordan Travis and Bryan Robinson, who are home briefly before the summer semester begins, also stopped by.
"It's such an inspiration for the youth of these communities to see those guys living out their dreams," Norvell said.
An evening lightning storm rolled in just as Thursday's clinic was getting started, forcing multiple delays and eventually the event's cancelation. But Norvell and the Seminoles were already looking forward to Friday's clinic in Lauderhill, Fla.
"This is a time we can't go out and we can't have [recruits] on campus," Norvell said. "But we wanted to still have an opportunity to make an impact. This was a unique way to get across the state and to be able to pour into the youth that's out there. ...
"A lot of people sit around and think about what they can't do. We want to be progressive in what we can do. This is a great service opportunity for our program, and we're excited about being able to give back to the youth."
Friday's clinic will be held at the Lauderhill Sports Park, with registration starting at 5:30 p.m. and the event running from 6:30-8 p.m.
The Seminoles are holding two clinics Saturday in Miami-Dade -- one at Tropical Park and the other at Ives Estates Park. Click here for more information.
