Sam Cila knows it sounds crazy, but he has grown to enjoy his regular drive from West Palm Beach to Tallahassee. And from Tallahassee back to West Palm. He’s made the trek so many times over the last five years that he now calls it a “short five-hour drive” each way. And he’s about to start making it a little more frequently. Cila first started the lengthy commute when his leadership development and team-building company, The Program, was hired by Florida State soccer coach Mark Krikorian. A couple years later, FSU softball coach Lonni Alameda would bring The Program in to help her team as well. Now, Cila and The Program have a third Seminole client -- the Florida State football team. After contemplating deals with the military-inspired training organization during his stints at USF and Oregon, first-year FSU coach Willie Taggart finally decided to take the plunge as well. Taggart’s Seminoles will open preseason practice this Monday, but they’ve been working with Cila and his crew since mid-June. “We talked with Coach Taggart when he was in Tampa and we also talked to him when he was in Oregon,” Cila told Warchant.com in an interview last week. “Finally, here at FSU it was the perfect storm -- he’s taking over a new program with some challenges, and he heard about our success with teams here -- and he decided to bring us in.” There is plenty of success to point to, as both the Seminole soccer and softball teams have won national championships since they started working with The Program. Krikorian’s club accomplished the feat in 2014, and Alameda’s did it earlier this year. While Cila brushes off the notion that his group played a direct role in those championships, he admits to taking great pride when Krikorian called and thanked him on the night of the soccer team’s title victory, and he cherished the praise from Alameda when the softball team won it all.

So thankful for @theprogramorg @slifejr @samcila1 ... ONE team ONE heartbeat!! Thank you for the life lessons and the love for our family! pic.twitter.com/un066Tc1bS — Lonni Alameda (@Coach_Alameda) June 22, 2018

“I didn’t score a single goal, I didn’t drive in a single run, and hopefully if football competes for a national championship, I won’t make a single tackle,” he said. “But because of the relationships we develop with the coaching staff and the players, we do feel like part of the team --- a very small part of it.” Along with being an instructor, Cila is operations chief for The Program, which was founded in 2008. And since he’s based in South Florida, he’s the point person for FSU and other schools in the region. Like all of The Program’s instructors, Cila comes from a military background. He’s a retired Army staff sergeant who served in the 1st Calvary Division and worked in special operations. “All of us are former military special operations men and women,” Cila said. “The principles that we teach are principles we adopted from our time in the military, our time in special operations and our time leading men and women in combat.” ***ALSO SEE: Clark column -- Clemson's on top, but is the gap really that wide? In 2004 and 2005, Cila served two tours in Iraq and was seriously wounded during an ambush that resulted in him losing his left hand and most of that arm. Despite those injuries, he is a walking, breathing picture of perseverance. When Cila is not teaching leadership skills and teamwork at colleges and businesses -- The Program has about 175 collegiate clients and several corporate customers -- he’s participating in any number of endurance endeavors. He’s a three-time member of the U.S. Paratriathlon National Team; he’s competed in Iron Man world championships; he also participates in high altitude mountaineering and competitive bicycle racing. In a race across America, the hulking physical specimen biked from California to Maryland in seven days, 14 hours and 28 minutes.

So it’s probably no surprise that college athletes take his message seriously -- even when The Program is forcing them to work through extremely adverse conditions. “Where most elite athletes struggle, it’s never with the physical game,” Cila said. “It’s can they stay focused on fourth-and-one with 15 seconds left on the clock? We’re trying to mimic those situations and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to be completely dialed in here.’ We need to forget about the noise to our left and our right and focus on the task that’s ahead of us.” As they do with all clients, The Program staff got things started for FSU Football with a grueling two-day session called "Judgment Day." One day was conducted on the practice fields and the second was in the pool at FSU's Leach Center. While the workouts are intense and can be incredibly taxing, it’s not the physical exertion that provides the primary benefit. Instead, the goal is to teach the athletes lessons about the importance of teamwork and communication while enduring “shared adversity.” “If you saw the training, you would laugh,” Cila said, when asked about the difficulty of the drills. “You’re talking about elite athletes, and we challenge them on Day One to move as one team and one heartbeat while doing five gym class exercises: A push up, a flutter kick, a mountain climb, a jumping jack and a bridge.” It’s not the exercises themselves that are challenging. It’s the precision with which they must be completed. Cila said every player has to perform each drill simultaneously for 16 minutes. There are two commands for each exercise, and the athletes are required to stay aligned perfectly in rows and columns. If one player gets out of sync or misaligned, the entire team pays the price. “We tell them, if you can fix each other, we’re fine. The clock will keep running,” Cila said. “It’s a 16-minute clock. If you fix each other in three seconds, we’re good. The clock keeps running. It just takes 16 minutes. But if you can’t fix each other, we restart the clock back over. “This takes 16 minutes, or it takes three hours.” On average, Cila said, it takes teams up to an hour and 45 minutes to complete one 16-minute session. Then they're onto the next one. What The Program’s instructors are evaluating is whether the athletes can remember and process the verbal commands while constantly looking around to make sure their teammates are doing the drill correctly. “Meanwhile,” Cila said, “I’ve got to ignore the physical pain that I’m feeling and give my teammates energy. So it becomes a mental game.” Sophomore running back Cam Akers and junior defensive end Brian Burns, who were FSU’s representatives at last month’s ACC Kickoff, both said the mental challenges were the toughest to overcome. “They made you kind of want to bark at your teammates,” Akers said. “That’s how they showed us leadership and being a good teammate.”