On Thursday, two Florida State football players confirmed that they are leaving Tallahassee and plan to play their senior seasons elsewhere.

It has become the norm now in college football. If there is a shakeup on a coaching staff, soon there will be players entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Offensive tackle tackle Jauan Williams, who started parts of the past two seasons at left tackle, has informed FSU that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a school spokesman.

That news, which was not much of a surprise, came to light Thursday morning. Williams lost his starting job early in 2019 and played sparingly the rest of the year. He was not with the team in the final weeks of the season.



Then tight end Tre' McKitty, who started most of the past two seasons, announced on social media that he also is planning to play his final season elsewhere as a graduate transfer. McKitty finished fifth on the team this season with 23 receptions for 241 yards.

In his statement, McKitty said he had no bad feelings about FSU or new head coach Mike Norvell, but added that he is ready for a new beginning.

"I genuinely wish nothing but success for Florida State, my teammates, Coach Norvell and his staff and will be rooting for each of them this fall ...," McKitty wrote. "Thank you Nole Nation, you will always have a special place in my heart. I'm not sure where my journey will take me next, but I'll always be a Seminole."