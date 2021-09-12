Seminoles try to regroup after 'embarrassing' loss to Jacksonville State
All offseason, Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell reiterated that his team's response to adversity would need to improve for the Seminoles to turn around their struggling football program.
While he might not have expected it to happen so early this season, that test has undoubtedly arrived following FSU's last-second, 20-17 defeat at the hands of FCS opponent Jacksonville State.
“It’s embarrassing. It’s embarrassing the way we performed on the field today. That’s on us,” FSU quarterback McKenzie Milton said. “We have to own that, that’s who we are. We lost to Jacksonville State, and we’re 0-2. All we can do is look forward and we have Wake Forest next.”
An emotional week, which saw the Seminoles force overtime against a defending College Football Playoff participant and perennial top-10 team in Notre Dame, ended with an astonishing home loss to Jacksonville State.
It marked the Seminoles' first-ever loss to an FCS opponent, and it sets them up for a very difficult test this Saturday at Wake Forest. As it stands, FSU is 0-2 this season and 3-8 under Norvell.
"We are going to continue to work. That's all that I have known and all that I have ever been around," Norvell said. "I have been a part of very challenging times before in programs. Tonight is a challenging time for our university and our football team. We will get it corrected. ... It's my responsibility to get it corrected."
Milton, who started the first game of his Seminole career and threw for 133 yards and a touchdown in the loss, suggested that the team may have been too content with its strong showing against the Fighting Irish a week earlier.
FSU received near-universal praise last Sunday after pushing Notre Dame to the brink before falling, 41-38, in the season opener for both teams.
