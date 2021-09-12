Seminoles try to regroup after 'embarrassing' loss to Jacksonville State

An emotional week, which saw the Seminoles force overtime against a defending College Football Playoff participant and perennial top-10 team in Notre Dame, ended with an astonishing home loss to Jacksonville State.

It marked the Seminoles' first-ever loss to an FCS opponent, and it sets them up for a very difficult test this Saturday at Wake Forest. As it stands, FSU is 0-2 this season and 3-8 under Norvell.

"We are going to continue to work. That's all that I have known and all that I have ever been around," Norvell said. "I have been a part of very challenging times before in programs. Tonight is a challenging time for our university and our football team. We will get it corrected. ... It's my responsibility to get it corrected."

Milton, who started the first game of his Seminole career and threw for 133 yards and a touchdown in the loss, suggested that the team may have been too content with its strong showing against the Fighting Irish a week earlier.

FSU received near-universal praise last Sunday after pushing Notre Dame to the brink before falling, 41-38, in the season opener for both teams.