It was November 2009. Senior Day for Tim Tebow. The game was essentially over before kickoff. Aaron Hernandez scored a touchdown that afternoon and then threw the ball as far as he could into the stands to celebrate. (Just in case you wanted any added perspective of just how long ago it was.)

It's been a full decade since the Florida State football team lost a game in Gainesville.

But unlike the previous four trips to Florida, the 2019 Seminoles will be decided underdogs in this one. Florida is favored by almost three touchdowns heading into the regular-season finale next Saturday.

"The Gators are playing great this year," FSU interim head coach Odell Haggins said. "They're a good football team. They've got a very good quarterback. The receivers are good. They've got a good running back. The defense -- they're just a very good football team.

"In all three phases, they're a very good football team."

Florida, which is ranked No. 10 in the latest polls, boasts what likely will be the second-best defense the Seminoles have faced this season, only behind Clemson.

The Gators (9-2) just went on the road and beat Missouri, 23-6, and are currently ninth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 14.2 points per game.

Florida is also 13th in the country in total defense and tackles for loss.

"It's not just up front," FSU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles said. "Their whole defense -- they're stacked. They've got really good personnel, and they've got good depth. They roll a lot of guys in there and play. They do a great job with their scheme. Their guys understand their scheme. And they're not going to give you anything.

"They're really, really well-coached up front. It's going to be a great challenge for us."

The Florida State offense hasn't answered those challenges very well so far in 2019.

Against the two best defenses it has faced this season -- Clemson and Miami -- the Seminoles scored a total of 24 points. Against Clemson, the FSU offense had 0 points and less than 80 yards of total offense at the half.

Against Miami, FSU managed just one touchdown.