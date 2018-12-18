The Skinny on Howell, what to watch for in early signing period

It certainly seems like longtime quarterback commitment Sam Howell -- and possibly to a greater degree, his father, Duke -- has been looking in recent weeks to change his college destination. That vibe started with some frequent contact with North Carolina and then heated up following the departure of FSU offensive coordinator Walt Bell. Then this past weekend, Howell took an unexpected visit to UNC.

The Howell family has expressed concern about FSU not yet naming an offensive coordinator, even though it seems likely that Houston offensive coordinator Kendal Briles will be coming on board. If the Howells aren't willing to wait any longer, this one feels like it's trending in the direction of him signing with the home-state Tar Heels.

If he's not going to sign with FSU on Wednesday, the best-case scenario for FSU is Howell not signing at all and then just enrolling at the school of his choice in January. He doesn't technically have to sign a Letter of Intent.