Jay stood on the sideline Saturday with crutches, while Cooper had one arm in a sling.

FSU was without two injured starters on defense this past Saturday -- defensive tackle Robert Cooper and safety Travis Jay -- and a third, defensive lineman Marvin Wilson, was out for the first half due to targeting call the week before.

The Florida State football team could be closer to closer to full strength when the Seminoles travel to face No. 5 Notre Dame this Saturday night in South Bend, Ind.

On Tuesday, Florida State coach Mike Norvell was asked if there was a timetable for a return of Cooper and Jay and whether it might be a matter of weeks or months.

"Or days," Norvell responded with a smile.

"We're gonna see how they progress here this week. I think there's a really good opportunity we could have one, possibly both, of them back here in the very near future."

Norvell said the "feedback" from the athletic training staff has been promising on both.

Florida State also should see a return of starting offensive guard Dontae Lucas, who sat out the Jacksonville State game as a result of an undisclosed disciplinary matter.

When asked if he has "challenged" Lucas to do the things necessary to make a return to the starting lineup, Norvell said the issue was in the past.

"The challenge was last week," Norvell said. "I've seen some growth from him, even during the course of practice last week. I've seen growth from him in a lot of aspects. If you go back and watch the game, his energy on the sideline (was positive).

"I made him dress out, because I wanted him to have that experience. He's been a guy that has started a lot of games here earlier in his career. But it can be taken away quick."

Norvell said he was encouraged and pleased that Lucas was a "great teammate" throughout Saturday's game, even though it had to be frustrating watching every snap from the sideline.

"He loves this game," Norvell said. "He really does."

There was some more positive injury news as well on Tuesday, although this was regarding a player who has yet to see the field for the Seminoles.

Freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy, who missed several weeks of practice after sustaining a broken collarbone in the preseason, is inching closer and closer to availability, the head coach.

"He's coming along," Norvell said. "I like his progress. He's getting close."

Purdy has been back at practice for the last couple of weeks, but Norvell said FSU is not taking any chances with his rehabilitation.

One of the recent steps they've taken is hitting him with pads while throwing passes so that he can get used to absorbing contact again.

"Today, we pushed a little bit more as the start of a new week," Norvell said. "He went through, Sunday night, some team activities, which was good to see. Getting him back accustomed to the speed of it, and that's gonna continue on here through the rest of this week. He's comfortable and feels ready to go."

Redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis, who shined in relief this past Saturday, is penciled in as the starting quarterback for the Notre Dame game (7:30 p.m., NBC). On the depth chart released this week, the top backup could either be James Blackman, Tate Rodemaker or Purdy.

