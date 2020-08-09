With numerous media outlets reporting that the 2020 college football season could be halted this week and pushed to spring 2021, scores of college football players have taken to social media to call for the season to continue as planned.

The #WeWantToPlay and #LetUsPlay movements started on Saturday following the initial reports that the Big Ten was on the verge of calling it quits for this fall due to concerns about COVID-19, and they picked up more momentum Sunday evening.

By late Sunday, numerous players from the Florida State football team and some of the biggest names in college football had joined the chorus. Here are some of those posts on Twitter:

