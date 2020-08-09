Several FSU football players join social media plea: #WeWantToPlay
With numerous media outlets reporting that the 2020 college football season could be halted this week and pushed to spring 2021, scores of college football players have taken to social media to call for the season to continue as planned.
The #WeWantToPlay and #LetUsPlay movements started on Saturday following the initial reports that the Big Ten was on the verge of calling it quits for this fall due to concerns about COVID-19, and they picked up more momentum Sunday evening.
By late Sunday, numerous players from the Florida State football team and some of the biggest names in college football had joined the chorus. Here are some of those posts on Twitter:
FOOTBALL PROMO: 25% off, $25 eCard to Garnet & Gold and 3 free months
FSU defensive tackle Marvin Wilson
#LetUsPlay work to hard just to not have a season— HEAD HUNCHO💧 (@marvinwilson21) August 10, 2020
FSU center Andrew Boselli
#WeWantToPlay #WearAMask #GoNoles— Andrew Bo (@AndrewBoselli) August 10, 2020
FSU defensive back Jaiden Lars-Woodbey
Just let the players/teams who want to play sign a special waiver 🤔— ϟ THOR ϟ (@JaidenWoodbey) August 9, 2020
FSU tight end Wyatt Rector
August 10, 2020
FSU tight end Jordan Wilson
#WeWantToPlay 🍢 pic.twitter.com/6TDEUkw9IZ— Jordan Wilson (@Jwils247) August 10, 2020
FSU kicker Ryan Fitzgerald
August 10, 2020
FSU long snapper Garrett Murray
August 10, 2020
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence
Not to mention the players coming from situations that are not good for them/ their future and having to go back to that. Football is a safe haven for so many people. We are more likely to get the virus in everyday life than playing football. Having a season also incentivizes -— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields
There’s been too much work put in!! #WeWantToPlay— Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 10, 2020
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell
August 9, 2020
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix
August 10, 2020
Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries
The Penn State football doctors, trainers, and coaches have always put our safety and well being before anything else. The precautions and guidelines that our team is following puts us in the best position possible to be healthy and successful. #WeWantToPlay— Will Fries (@willfries55) August 9, 2020
Clemson defensive end KJ Henry
Hey everyone 😁👋🏾 just over here wanting to play some football #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/JqYysGYm5r— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) August 9, 2020
Pitt defensive end Rashad Weaver
If opting-out is ok, then opting-in should hold just as much weight. Let those who wanna play, play and those who don’t, don’t. #WeWantToPlay— Rashad Weaver (@R_Weaver17) August 10, 2020
Penn State kicker Jordan Stout
This team, the training staff, and the medical staff have went above and beyond to make sure we remain healthy during this pandemic!! We have had very few cases as a program and that just shows that we can and will continue to be safe on the field and off the field. #WeWantToPlay— Jordan Stout (@JORDANSTOUT92) August 9, 2020
Georgia Tech DE Dylan Leonard
#WeWantToPlay Cancelling the college football season is not the answer. We are in the safest environment possible with strict protocols put fourth by a professional medical staff. Cancelling will result in players being more at risk. It is in our best interest to stay and play!— Dylan Leonard (@Dylanl_2) August 10, 2020
Miami quarterback D'Eriq King
Yeah yeah let us play!— King (@DeriqKing_) August 10, 2020
Louisville receiver Tutu Atwell
Lets come up with plan don’t matter what it is anything just something so we can all play the game that we love💯🙏🏾#WeWantToPlay @UofLPresNeeli— Tutu Atwell Jr (@c5_atwell) August 10, 2020
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham
Where I’m from football is all we know .. It’s not safe back home I want to be here with my other family ❤️ #LetUsPlay @ACCFootball @UofLPresNeeli @UofLFootball @ESPNCFB— Malik Cunningham (@MalikMalikc10) August 10, 2020
Clemson running back Darien Rencher
#LetUsPlay— 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) August 8, 2020
If you told me I could only get COVID playing football, then that’s a no brainer to not play
But fact is that we can get COVID being anywhere doing anything, and if we cancel the season it’s still going to be here after https://t.co/blwEago3Vn
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council