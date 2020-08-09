 Players from FSU, other football programs push to play 2020 season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-09 22:26:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Several FSU football players join social media plea: #WeWantToPlay

Warchant.com Staff
Staff

With numerous media outlets reporting that the 2020 college football season could be halted this week and pushed to spring 2021, scores of college football players have taken to social media to call for the season to continue as planned.

The #WeWantToPlay and #LetUsPlay movements started on Saturday following the initial reports that the Big Ten was on the verge of calling it quits for this fall due to concerns about COVID-19, and they picked up more momentum Sunday evening.

By late Sunday, numerous players from the Florida State football team and some of the biggest names in college football had joined the chorus. Here are some of those posts on Twitter:

FOOTBALL PROMO: 25% off, $25 eCard to Garnet & Gold and 3 free months

FSU defensive tackle Marvin Wilson

FSU center Andrew Boselli

FSU defensive back Jaiden Lars-Woodbey

FSU tight end Wyatt Rector

FSU tight end Jordan Wilson

FSU kicker Ryan Fitzgerald

FSU long snapper Garrett Murray

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix

Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries

Clemson defensive end KJ Henry

Pitt defensive end Rashad Weaver

Penn State kicker Jordan Stout

Georgia Tech DE Dylan Leonard

Miami quarterback D'Eriq King

Louisville receiver Tutu Atwell

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham

Clemson running back Darien Rencher

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}