Several new faces shine in first scrimmage for FSU Football

Back in Tallahassee after a mid-week trip to Jacksonville, the Florida State football team took part in its first scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday evening.

After a week of sometimes tedious drills and an offseason of strenuous conditioning, the roster got the chance to enjoy more of a game-like experience. Likewise, FSU’s coaching staff got a first look at their crop of younger players with theoretical "live bullets" flying.

A lightning delay and a move inside the IPF couldn’t stop the emergence of several promising young Seminoles throughout the scrimmage.

“It was good to see some guys, first time here in the garnet and gold, get a chance to go out and compete,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “Guys that are really emerging even though they’re young in age. Guys that are showing to be complete, consistent playmakers.”

