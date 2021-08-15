Several new faces shine in first scrimmage for FSU Football
Back in Tallahassee after a mid-week trip to Jacksonville, the Florida State football team took part in its first scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday evening.
After a week of sometimes tedious drills and an offseason of strenuous conditioning, the roster got the chance to enjoy more of a game-like experience. Likewise, FSU’s coaching staff got a first look at their crop of younger players with theoretical "live bullets" flying.
A lightning delay and a move inside the IPF couldn’t stop the emergence of several promising young Seminoles throughout the scrimmage.
“It was good to see some guys, first time here in the garnet and gold, get a chance to go out and compete,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “Guys that are really emerging even though they’re young in age. Guys that are showing to be complete, consistent playmakers.”
Two names that came up almost immediately in Norvell's post-scrimmage media session belonged to a pair of true freshmen, and they both reside in the defensive backfield. Florida State’s second-year head coach called the progress made by Shyheim Brown and Hunter Washington something that, “you hope for.”
“We trusted our evaluation and what we saw in them, and they have come on campus and proven us right,” Norvell said. “There’s a lot to continue to grow and develop if every one of those guys is going impact here in year one. But from what I saw this evening, they are going to definitely put themselves in the conversation.”
Norvell revealed that Brown, who has looked sharp all week in camp, “flashed multiple times” in the scrimmage with big hits against the run and an interception.
“We’ve been impressed,” defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said of the Lake City, Fla., product. “He’s got a really good attitude towards it, great frame, and he’s got good movements. The greatest thing about him back in high school was he did a lot of things well. Now we’re using all those talents.”
Fuller concurred with Norvell when it came to their assessment of Washington’s play, too.
