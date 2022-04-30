Several Seminoles sign to join NFL rosters as 2022 undrafted free agents
Quickly following the 2022 NFL Draft, a quartet of former Florida State Seminoles signed deals to NFL squads to compete for an active roster spot.
Although FSU had just one draft pick in first-rounder and defensive end Jermaine Johnson, four Seminoles were some of the top talent to negotiate deals in the fallout immediately after the draft ended.
Running back Jashaun Corbin, defensive end Keir Thomas, wideout Andrew Parchment, and offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor signed deals with NFL franchises Saturday evening and shared the news via social media.
All four 'Noles who signed deals were former transfers into Tallahassee.
After two seasons as Florida State's top running back, Jashaun Corbin bypassed his final year of eligibility and entered into the NFL Draft.
Corbin was picked up by the New York Giants quickly after the draft ended.
While splitting carries with Treshaun Ward and quarterback Jordan Travis, Corbin rushed for 887 yards and seven touchdowns on 143 carries this past season. He also led the Seminoles in receptions with 25 and returned kicks.
Despite being known for a physical running style between the tackles, Corbin also displayed breakaway speed in 2022. He broke off a pair of touchdown runs of at least 75 yards, which tied an FSU single-season record previously set by Sammie Smith, Chris Thompson and Dalvin Cook.
Corbin, a Florida native who started his career at Texas A&M, led the ACC this past season with an average of 6.20 yards per carry.
Another Seminole off the market shortly after the draft was defensive end Keir Thomas. Like his rush end counterpart and first-round pick Jermaine Johnson, Thomas transferred in to FSU this past season and emerged as a consistent starter.
He signed with the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams.
While Thomas didn't post eye-popping statistics like Johnson, he played a major role in the improvement of Florida State's defense.
The South Carolina transfer finished second on the team with 6.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss while earning third-team All-ACC honors.
On the opposite side of the line, tackle and guard Devontay Love-Taylor reached a deal with Tampa Bay to continue his career in the pros.
Also a lineman for FIU earlier in college, Love-Taylor started 16 games across two seasons for FSU.
The first former 'Nole to announce on social media that he had reached terms with an NFL franchise following the draft was wideout Andrew Parchment.
Parchment tweeted that he signed with the Carolina Panthers.
A Kansas transfer last offseason, Parchment came to FSU and contributed 24 receptions for 363 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. He, of course, will be most-known for a clutch fourth-down catch against Miami that set up the game-winning touchdown in a 30-27 win.
It was the second time in the last three years that FSU had only one player drafted. Before 2020, it hadn’t happened since 2009 NFL Draft.
