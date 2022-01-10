'Shade Tree' is in! FSU great Marvin Jones headed to College Hall of Fame

The Florida State Seminoles' illustrious history on the gridiron was once again recognized on Monday, as former Seminole linebacker Marvin Jones was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame. Jones and the rest of the 2022 class were officially announced on Monday; he is one of 18 players and three coaches in this year's prestigious group. A key member of the Seminoles' Dynasty era, Jones led the FSU defense from 1990-1992 and is considered one of the greatest linebackers in the history of the sport. He will become Florida State's ninth induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

A two-time consensus All-American, Jones dazzled FSU fans and stuck fear in opposing offenses with a physical, intimating style of play. Nicknamed "Shade Tree," Jones won nearly every award he was eligible for his junior season in 1992, including finishing fourth for the Heisman trophy -- a rarity for a defensive player. During Jones' three seasons under legendary head coach Bobby Bowden, FSU finished with an overall record of 32-5, including 3-0 in bowls. Arriving in Tallahassee in the fall of 1990 out of Miami Northwestern High, Jones picked FSU over his hometown Miami Hurricanes. Over the course of his career, he found himself squarely in the middle of some of the most memorable rivalry battles in the history of the sport.

A third-team All-American in 1990, Jones had one of the best freshman seasons in FSU football history. He racked up 133 total tackles and helped guide the 'Noles to another 10-win season and bowl win over Penn State. The next season as a sophomore, Jones was a consensus All-American and a cornerstone of one of the greatest FSU squads in school history that stood at No. 1 in the polls for the first 10 weeks of the season. In 1992, Jones turned in one of the best seasons by a defender in NCAA football lore. He took home the Butkus Award, the Lombardi Award, and the Sporting News Player of the Year. FSU went 11-1 with the lone loss coming at Miami in the famed 'Wide Right II' game.'

FSU has yet another College Football Hall of Famer in former linebacker Marvin Jones. (Warchant.com)