Shannon excited about addition of LBs Parrish, Hickman-Collins
Florida State added two linebackers to its 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday when Jayden Parrish and Timir Hickman-Collins signed with the Seminoles on early national signing day.
Parrish, from Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic Community High, is ranked by Rivals as the 22nd-best inside linebacker prospects in the country. Hickman-Collins, from Fort Mill (SC) Indian Land High, is ranked as the 11th-best overall prospect from South Carolina.
The additions of Parrish and Timir Hickman-Collins will give Florida State linebackers coach Randy Shannon six scholarship linebackers to work with going into the 2024 season with the departures of Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune, who are graduating. DJ Lundy and Dylan Brown-Turner are currently in the NCAA transfer portal and expected to continue their careers elsewhere in 2024.
Parrish and Hickman-Collins will join Blake Nichelson, Justin Cryer, DeMarco Ward and Omar Graham Jr. in the Seminoles' linebacking corps as the roster currently sits for next season. While FSU and Shannon may still use the portal to fortify his unit, which will be short on numbers and experience heading into next season, he is excited about his two newest additions.
"One thing as far as off the field is that they are very, very great kids," said Shannon when asked what stood out about the Parrish and Hickman-Collins off the field. "You talk about the high school coaches, you talk about the guys in the community, they talk very, very highly of these two guys.
"When you look at them athletically, they are very athletic. Both of them have played on both sides of the football. They are team guys ... they never talk about individuals or themselves, they talk about the team, guys like that are always trying to get better as a team, then that brings a lot to your football team."
Parrish started at running back and linebacker in high school and Shannon believes that should help his transition to the college game.
"You know what? It does, it gives him vision," said Shannon. "That is the one thing, when you see running backs see where the hole is going to develop and things like that and now you put him on defense, when he sees a certain play, he knows where it's going. And most of the guys that I have coached that were like that in my past, all of them have played running back and linebacker growing up. So when you have those type of guys it makes it easy for a coach because the instincts come out and you're not getting a programmed guy, like 'This is how you have to do this.' Now it's instinctually, you don't have to teach a lot but now you have to teach them the fundamentals, the technical things to get him better."
While most of FSU's recruiting efforts in this class focused on prospects from Florida and Georgia, Hickman-Collins was still able to garner the attention of Shannon and head coach Mike Norvell from Rock Hill, which sits just south of Charlotte.
"Our recruiting staff did a tremendous job of scouring the nation and things like that," began Shannon on how FSU discovered Hickman-Collins. "And Clinton Portis (former Miami and NFL running back), believe it or not, a guy from back in Miami, he has talked about Timir over the years, he works at the school, and he mentioned him to me but also the recruiting staff had done a tremendous job of finding him. And Portis also gave me some insights on how he was as a kid, how he works, and when you got a guy that you know very closely, that give you information that you can trust, then it's great for us."
"His quickness and he is able to diagnose plays on the run," continued Shannon when asked about Hickman-Collins on the field. "Being in South Carolina, in that part of the region, that's that upper South Carolina area and Charlotte, it's very good football and he got invited to the North-South Shrine Game, which only a few people ever get invited to that game and he did a tremendous job in that game."
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple