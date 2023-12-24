Florida State added two linebackers to its 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday when Jayden Parrish and Timir Hickman-Collins signed with the Seminoles on early national signing day. Parrish, from Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic Community High, is ranked by Rivals as the 22nd-best inside linebacker prospects in the country. Hickman-Collins, from Fort Mill (SC) Indian Land High, is ranked as the 11th-best overall prospect from South Carolina.

The additions of Parrish and Timir Hickman-Collins will give Florida State linebackers coach Randy Shannon six scholarship linebackers to work with going into the 2024 season with the departures of Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune, who are graduating. DJ Lundy and Dylan Brown-Turner are currently in the NCAA transfer portal and expected to continue their careers elsewhere in 2024. Parrish and Hickman-Collins will join Blake Nichelson, Justin Cryer, DeMarco Ward and Omar Graham Jr. in the Seminoles' linebacking corps as the roster currently sits for next season. While FSU and Shannon may still use the portal to fortify his unit, which will be short on numbers and experience heading into next season, he is excited about his two newest additions.

"One thing as far as off the field is that they are very, very great kids," said Shannon when asked what stood out about the Parrish and Hickman-Collins off the field. "You talk about the high school coaches, you talk about the guys in the community, they talk very, very highly of these two guys. "When you look at them athletically, they are very athletic. Both of them have played on both sides of the football. They are team guys ... they never talk about individuals or themselves, they talk about the team, guys like that are always trying to get better as a team, then that brings a lot to your football team." Parrish started at running back and linebacker in high school and Shannon believes that should help his transition to the college game. "You know what? It does, it gives him vision," said Shannon. "That is the one thing, when you see running backs see where the hole is going to develop and things like that and now you put him on defense, when he sees a certain play, he knows where it's going. And most of the guys that I have coached that were like that in my past, all of them have played running back and linebacker growing up. So when you have those type of guys it makes it easy for a coach because the instincts come out and you're not getting a programmed guy, like 'This is how you have to do this.' Now it's instinctually, you don't have to teach a lot but now you have to teach them the fundamentals, the technical things to get him better."