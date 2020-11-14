FSU falls to 2-6 on the season and 1-6 in ACC play. N.C. State improves to 5-3 and 5-3.

The Seminoles trailed by 18 points at halftime and saw that deficit expand in the third quarter before scoring three second-half touchdowns.

Playing without quarterback Jordan Travis and several other key players, the Florida State football team fell behind early and never really threatened host N.C. State in a 38-22 loss on Saturday night

Box Score: N.C. State 38, FSU 22

With Travis sidelined by an injury sustained last week against Pitt, the Seminoles played true freshmen Chubba Purdy and Tate Rodemaker for most of Saturday's game, and neither enjoyed much success early.

But Purdy did throw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Ontaria Wilson early in the fourth quarter to cut N.C. State's lead to 35-16, and then later added a 24-yard TD pass to Warren Thompson.

Running back Jashaun Corbin also scored on a 28-yard run in the third.

Purdy completed 15 of 23 passes for 181 yards, while Rodemaker completed 3 of 5 for 19 yards with one interception.

The story was very different for N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman, who actually started his career at Florida State. Hockman completed 24 of 34 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

FSU will return to action Saturday at noon against visiting Clemson.