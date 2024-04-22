“Just look at who they put in the league,” Waters said. “This is a DB school and I am a DB.”

The showcase and subsequent visit only solidified the Seffner (Fla.) Armwood defensive back's placement of Florida State within his top five schools. As to why the Seminoles were high on his list, he gave a simple answer.

Florida State was named one of the top five schools for 2026 Rivals250 DB Jaelen Waters earlier in April and the Seminoles got him on campus for the spring showcase on Saturday.

Waters felt the hospitality from the coaching staff during the visit as he had a long conversation with Coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive backs coach Pat Surtain.

"It was very cool," Waters said. "I liked watching the DBs. I had a long conversation with Pat (Surtain), Adam Fuller, and the head coach. He's really cool, so like this is in my top five for sure. And it already is."

Waters reflected on his interaction with Surtain.

“He knows what he is doing, he’s a really cool coach," Waters said. "They just said they are going to coach me hard and love me off the field — and that's all around (for all of them)."

Southern California, Texas, Notre Dame and Florida round out the top five schools that Waters announced earlier in the month. Florida State offered Waters on March 4.

At 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, Waters is a Rivals250 prospect and is ranked as the 17th best defensive back in the country for the 2026 class. He is considered to be the 196th best prospect overall and the 37th best prospect in Florida.

Waters plans to visit Texas and Ohio State in the near future but has no visit dates set yet. Waters plans to be back to Florida State on June 9.