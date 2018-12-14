CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Sam Howell Adam Friedman/Rivals.com

MORE SHRINE BOWL: Committed prospects review the 2018 season SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Every year it seems as if the recruiting worlds gets smaller, with many high school prospects getting to know each other well as they come up through the process together. Players gathered at the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas game are no different, with even Friday night rivals coming together to hang out during the week of practice and activities. With that in mind, we surveyed the prospects in attendance to get their thoughts on where some high-profile North Carolina prospects will end up signing next week.

SAM HOWELL

QUAVARIS CROUCH

Pick: Clemson Why: “I believe he’ll go to Clemson. I just heard he’s been there a whole lot more recently than other schools.” -- Little Pick: Clemson or South Carolina Why: “Clemson or South Carolina. I feel like I see him showing them a lot of love on Twitter.” -- Jackson Pick: Clemson Why: “My bet is probably Clemson. That's where you see him the most and I feel like he likes them the most.” -- Three-star NC State running back commit Zonovan Knight Pick: Tennessee Why: “I think Tennessee. I saw him there and he looked like he was enjoying it.” -- Carrington Pick: Michigan Why: “Probably Michigan. I felt like he looked good up there.” - Boykins Pick: Tennessee Why: “I just feel like that’s where he’s going to end up going.” -- Rivals250 NC State defensive tackle commit Joshua Harris Pick: Clemson Why: “As a fan, I’ll say Clemson. I think he fits that program.” -- Rivals100 Florida State quarterback commit Sam Howell Pick: Michigan Why: “I feel like that’s where he will be most comfortable at. I don’t think he wants to stay close to home. It does seem like he’ll fit into Clemson’s offense well.” -- Simmons Pick: Clemson Why: “I think he may go to Clemson. If you follow his Instagram, you see all the stuff on there.” -- Two-star Charlotte linebacker commit Jaylon Sharpe Pick: Clemson Why: “I seem him going to Clemson. I follow him on Instagram and that’s the first two things up there.” -- Walker Pick: Michigan Why: “He talks about them a lot and the stuff he wears a lot is Michigan stuff.” -- Brown

J.R. WALKER

J.R. Walker Adam Friedman/Rivals.com

Pick: NC State Why: “I know his teammate is going to NC State. so I would like to see him there.” -- Kam Walker Pick: NC State Why: “He might flip to NC State. They have a lot of young talent coming in so he might join that class.” -- Greene Pick: Virginia Tech Why: “He’s sticking with Virginia Tech. I’m a little upset about that one but it’s all good.” — Thomas Pick: Virginia Tech Why: “I think he’s going to stay with Virginia Tech. He’s already in with them and loves the coaches and stuff. I’m still going to talk to him and try to persuade him.” -- Jackson Pick: Virginia Tech Why: “He probably sticks with Virginia Tech. He had their gloves on the other day.” -- Kpogba Pick: Virginia Tech Why: “He might stay at Virginia Tech. I feel like he just wants to play against everybody in this state.” -- Carrington Pick: Virginia Tech Why: “If he’s committed it means he loves that school a lot.” -- Dowdy Pick: NC State Why: “It wouldn’t surprise me if he flipped to NC State. They have a lot of momentum in the state and his teammate Savion Jackson is committed to NC State.” -- Howell Pick: Virginia Tech Why: “I think he may stick with Virginia Tech after hearing how he talked about them at lunch today.” -- Sharpe Pick: Virginia Tech Why: “I think he’ll stay with Virginia Tech. There’s a reason he picked them.” -- Brown

JADEN MCKENZIE