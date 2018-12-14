Shrine Bowl: Prospects make commitment predictions
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Every year it seems as if the recruiting worlds gets smaller, with many high school prospects getting to know each other well as they come up through the process together. Players gathered at the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas game are no different, with even Friday night rivals coming together to hang out during the week of practice and activities. With that in mind, we surveyed the prospects in attendance to get their thoughts on where some high-profile North Carolina prospects will end up signing next week.
SAM HOWELL
Pick: Florida State
Why: “He’s a great kid and a great quarterback. I think he stays with Florida State.” -- Three-Star NC State tight end commit Kam Walker
Pick: Florida State
Why: “I feel like he might stay with Florida State. I think he wants to be that dude there and build something there.” -- Rivals250 NC State defensive end commit Savion Jackson
Pick: Florida State
Why: “If he does flip I think it will be North Carolina but I think he sticks with FSU.” -- Four-star Pittsburgh quarterback commit Davis Beville
Pick: Florida State
Why: “I think he's going to stick with FSU. He just seems like he's going to stay with his first commitment.” -- Four-star Wake Forest wide receiver commit Donavon Greene
Pick: Florida State
Why: “I think he’s going to stay committed to FSU. FSU needs a quarterback and I feel like he’ll be a good fit for him.” -- Three-star West Virginia offensive line commit Parker Moorer
Pick: North Carolina
Why: “I just believe that he’ll end up coming to UNC.” -- Two-star North Carolina long snapper commit Drew Little
Pick: North Carolina
Why: “I think he’s going to go to UNC. It just feels that way.” — Three-star NC State linebacker commit Drake Thomas
Pick: North Carolina
Why: “If I was Sam I would go to North Carolina because of the situation at Florida State. The quarterbacks coach at FSU left and I'm pretty sure he was close with that guy, so I'm sure that will affect him.” -- Rivals250 Syracuse linebacker commit Lee Kpogba
Pick: North Carolina
Why: “He's a favorite there and they need another quarterback.” -- Rivals250 Duke defensive back commit Tony Davis
Pick: North Carolina
Why: “Mack Brown will get him to flip to UNC. I’ve seen a lot of people going there now.“ -- Uncommitted two-star defensive back Daiveon Carrington
Pick: North Carolina
Why: “I don’t think he’ll go to Florida State. I’ll pick UNC for him because of Mack Brown.” -- Three-star South Carolina linebacker commit Derek Boykins
Pick: North Carolina
Why: “I think UNC. I saw they got a couple commitments in the last few days so I think he’ll follow them.” -- Three-star Duke offensive line commit Jacob Monk
Pick: Florida State
Why: “I think he’ll stay with Florida State. It’s big-time down there.” -- Three-star Duke wide receiver commit Jordan Waters
Pick: Florida State
Why: “I don’t think UNC will be able to flip him. He seems like a man that will stick with his word.” -- Two-star Georgia Tech offensive line commit Larry Dowdy
Pick: North Carolina
Why: “I think he’ll flip to us at UNC. We’re just building something different. Even though he’s committed to Florida State, he’d still be building something from scratch. He can do the same thing here.” -- Three-star North Carolina wide receiver commit Emery Simmons
Pick: Florida State
Why: “I think he’ll stay at FSU. I feel like the guys in North Carolina that are already committed are fully committed to their teams.” -- Three-star Virginia Tech athlete commit J.R. Walker
Pick: North Carolina
Why: “I’m hoping he flips to UNC. He’s a great quarterback and he’ll fit in well there.” -- Rivals250 North Carolina wide receiver commit Khafre Brown
QUAVARIS CROUCH
Pick: Clemson
Why: “I believe he’ll go to Clemson. I just heard he’s been there a whole lot more recently than other schools.” -- Little
Pick: Clemson or South Carolina
Why: “Clemson or South Carolina. I feel like I see him showing them a lot of love on Twitter.” -- Jackson
Pick: Clemson
Why: “My bet is probably Clemson. That's where you see him the most and I feel like he likes them the most.” -- Three-star NC State running back commit Zonovan Knight
Pick: Tennessee
Why: “I think Tennessee. I saw him there and he looked like he was enjoying it.” -- Carrington
Pick: Michigan
Why: “Probably Michigan. I felt like he looked good up there.” - Boykins
Pick: Tennessee
Why: “I just feel like that’s where he’s going to end up going.” -- Rivals250 NC State defensive tackle commit Joshua Harris
Pick: Clemson
Why: “As a fan, I’ll say Clemson. I think he fits that program.” -- Rivals100 Florida State quarterback commit Sam Howell
Pick: Michigan
Why: “I feel like that’s where he will be most comfortable at. I don’t think he wants to stay close to home. It does seem like he’ll fit into Clemson’s offense well.” -- Simmons
Pick: Clemson
Why: “I think he may go to Clemson. If you follow his Instagram, you see all the stuff on there.” -- Two-star Charlotte linebacker commit Jaylon Sharpe
Pick: Clemson
Why: “I seem him going to Clemson. I follow him on Instagram and that’s the first two things up there.” -- Walker
Pick: Michigan
Why: “He talks about them a lot and the stuff he wears a lot is Michigan stuff.” -- Brown
J.R. WALKER
Pick: NC State
Why: “I know his teammate is going to NC State. so I would like to see him there.” -- Kam Walker
Pick: NC State
Why: “He might flip to NC State. They have a lot of young talent coming in so he might join that class.” -- Greene
Pick: Virginia Tech
Why: “He’s sticking with Virginia Tech. I’m a little upset about that one but it’s all good.” — Thomas
Pick: Virginia Tech
Why: “I think he’s going to stay with Virginia Tech. He’s already in with them and loves the coaches and stuff. I’m still going to talk to him and try to persuade him.” -- Jackson
Pick: Virginia Tech
Why: “He probably sticks with Virginia Tech. He had their gloves on the other day.” -- Kpogba
Pick: Virginia Tech
Why: “He might stay at Virginia Tech. I feel like he just wants to play against everybody in this state.” -- Carrington
Pick: Virginia Tech
Why: “If he’s committed it means he loves that school a lot.” -- Dowdy
Pick: NC State
Why: “It wouldn’t surprise me if he flipped to NC State. They have a lot of momentum in the state and his teammate Savion Jackson is committed to NC State.” -- Howell
Pick: Virginia Tech
Why: “I think he may stick with Virginia Tech after hearing how he talked about them at lunch today.” -- Sharpe
Pick: Virginia Tech
Why: “I think he’ll stay with Virginia Tech. There’s a reason he picked them.” -- Brown
JADEN MCKENZIE
Pick: NC State
Why: “NC State might get him. Like I said before, they have a lot of young talent coming in and he might join them.” -- Greene
Pick: North Carolina
Why: “If I was him I'd go to North Carolina.” -- Kpogba
Pick: North Carolina
Why: “He’ll probably pick UNC because of the new coaching staff.” -- Davis
Pick: North Carolina
Why: “He’ll probably pick UNC but if we have some more slots, we'll try to get him at NC State though.” -- Knight
Pick: North Carolina
Why: “He keeps coming back there and I believe that he loves it there.” -- Little
Pick: North Carolina
Why: “I think he’ll go to UNC. I was watching out state championship game from last year and remembered how heavily UNC was recruiting him.” -- Moorer
Pick: North Carolina
Why: “I feel like like he’ll go to UNC because he won’t want to follow the other guys to NC State.” -- Carrington
Pick: North Carolina
Why: “Probably UNC. They just have a pipeline from his school to UNC.” -- Monk
Pick: North Carolina
Why: “They have some really good recruiters at UNC.” -- Howell
Pick: North Carolina
Why: “I think he’ll go to UNC. I think the guys that aren’t committed to North Carolina, Mack Brown will scoop them up.” -- Walker
Pick: NC State
Why: “I think he’s going to go to NC State. A lot of in-state guys are going to NC State.” -- Rivals100 Wake Forest wide receiver commit Nolan Groulx