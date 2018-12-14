Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-14 10:17:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Shrine Bowl: Prospects make commitment predictions

Adam Friedman and Woody Wommack
Rivals.com

I1biuzouvo3kuzhnizfv
Sam Howell
Adam Friedman/Rivals.com

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Every year it seems as if the recruiting worlds gets smaller, with many high school prospects getting to know each other well as they come up through the process together. Players gathered at the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas game are no different, with even Friday night rivals coming together to hang out during the week of practice and activities. With that in mind, we surveyed the prospects in attendance to get their thoughts on where some high-profile North Carolina prospects will end up signing next week.

SAM HOWELL

Pick: Florida State

Why: “He’s a great kid and a great quarterback. I think he stays with Florida State.” -- Three-Star NC State tight end commit Kam Walker

Pick: Florida State

Why: “I feel like he might stay with Florida State. I think he wants to be that dude there and build something there.” -- Rivals250 NC State defensive end commit Savion Jackson

Pick: Florida State

Why: “If he does flip I think it will be North Carolina but I think he sticks with FSU.” -- Four-star Pittsburgh quarterback commit Davis Beville

Pick: Florida State

Why: “I think he's going to stick with FSU. He just seems like he's going to stay with his first commitment.” -- Four-star Wake Forest wide receiver commit Donavon Greene

Pick: Florida State

Why: “I think he’s going to stay committed to FSU. FSU needs a quarterback and I feel like he’ll be a good fit for him.” -- Three-star West Virginia offensive line commit Parker Moorer

Pick: North Carolina

Why: “I just believe that he’ll end up coming to UNC.” -- Two-star North Carolina long snapper commit Drew Little

Pick: North Carolina

Why: “I think he’s going to go to UNC. It just feels that way.” — Three-star NC State linebacker commit Drake Thomas

Pick: North Carolina

Why: “If I was Sam I would go to North Carolina because of the situation at Florida State. The quarterbacks coach at FSU left and I'm pretty sure he was close with that guy, so I'm sure that will affect him.” -- Rivals250 Syracuse linebacker commit Lee Kpogba

Pick: North Carolina

Why: “He's a favorite there and they need another quarterback.” -- Rivals250 Duke defensive back commit Tony Davis

Pick: North Carolina

Why: Mack Brown will get him to flip to UNC. I’ve seen a lot of people going there now.“ -- Uncommitted two-star defensive back Daiveon Carrington

Pick: North Carolina

Why: “I don’t think he’ll go to Florida State. I’ll pick UNC for him because of Mack Brown.” -- Three-star South Carolina linebacker commit Derek Boykins

Pick: North Carolina

Why: “I think UNC. I saw they got a couple commitments in the last few days so I think he’ll follow them.” -- Three-star Duke offensive line commit Jacob Monk

Pick: Florida State

Why: “I think he’ll stay with Florida State. It’s big-time down there.” -- Three-star Duke wide receiver commit Jordan Waters

Pick: Florida State

Why: “I don’t think UNC will be able to flip him. He seems like a man that will stick with his word.” -- Two-star Georgia Tech offensive line commit Larry Dowdy

Pick: North Carolina

Why: “I think he’ll flip to us at UNC. We’re just building something different. Even though he’s committed to Florida State, he’d still be building something from scratch. He can do the same thing here.” -- Three-star North Carolina wide receiver commit Emery Simmons

Pick: Florida State

Why: “I think he’ll stay at FSU. I feel like the guys in North Carolina that are already committed are fully committed to their teams.” -- Three-star Virginia Tech athlete commit J.R. Walker

Pick: North Carolina

Why: “I’m hoping he flips to UNC. He’s a great quarterback and he’ll fit in well there.” -- Rivals250 North Carolina wide receiver commit Khafre Brown

Ombnwsf43epoy1xx3ngk
Xmeahgqmobshivv7oi0v

QUAVARIS CROUCH

Pick: Clemson

Why: “I believe he’ll go to Clemson. I just heard he’s been there a whole lot more recently than other schools.” -- Little

Pick: Clemson or South Carolina

Why: “Clemson or South Carolina. I feel like I see him showing them a lot of love on Twitter.” -- Jackson

Pick: Clemson

Why: “My bet is probably Clemson. That's where you see him the most and I feel like he likes them the most.” -- Three-star NC State running back commit Zonovan Knight

Pick: Tennessee

Why: “I think Tennessee. I saw him there and he looked like he was enjoying it.” -- Carrington

Pick: Michigan

Why: “Probably Michigan. I felt like he looked good up there.” - Boykins

Pick: Tennessee

Why: “I just feel like that’s where he’s going to end up going.” -- Rivals250 NC State defensive tackle commit Joshua Harris

Pick: Clemson

Why: “As a fan, I’ll say Clemson. I think he fits that program.” -- Rivals100 Florida State quarterback commit Sam Howell

Pick: Michigan

Why: “I feel like that’s where he will be most comfortable at. I don’t think he wants to stay close to home. It does seem like he’ll fit into Clemson’s offense well.” -- Simmons

Pick: Clemson

Why: “I think he may go to Clemson. If you follow his Instagram, you see all the stuff on there.” -- Two-star Charlotte linebacker commit Jaylon Sharpe

Pick: Clemson

Why: “I seem him going to Clemson. I follow him on Instagram and that’s the first two things up there.” -- Walker

Pick: Michigan

Why: “He talks about them a lot and the stuff he wears a lot is Michigan stuff.” -- Brown

Gevcuarvpvkebl4lfxxc
Lcf51kxh79dtouch8xdg
Y9nzirqrrxrjabiwnzj1

J.R. WALKER

Eryukhrm8pcdizhqfpam
J.R. Walker
Adam Friedman/Rivals.com

Pick: NC State

Why: “I know his teammate is going to NC State. so I would like to see him there.” -- Kam Walker

Pick: NC State

Why: “He might flip to NC State. They have a lot of young talent coming in so he might join that class.” -- Greene

Pick: Virginia Tech

Why: “He’s sticking with Virginia Tech. I’m a little upset about that one but it’s all good.” — Thomas

Pick: Virginia Tech

Why: “I think he’s going to stay with Virginia Tech. He’s already in with them and loves the coaches and stuff. I’m still going to talk to him and try to persuade him.” -- Jackson

Pick: Virginia Tech

Why: “He probably sticks with Virginia Tech. He had their gloves on the other day.” -- Kpogba

Pick: Virginia Tech

Why: “He might stay at Virginia Tech. I feel like he just wants to play against everybody in this state.” -- Carrington

Pick: Virginia Tech

Why: “If he’s committed it means he loves that school a lot.” -- Dowdy

Pick: NC State

Why: “It wouldn’t surprise me if he flipped to NC State. They have a lot of momentum in the state and his teammate Savion Jackson is committed to NC State.” -- Howell

Pick: Virginia Tech

Why: “I think he may stick with Virginia Tech after hearing how he talked about them at lunch today.” -- Sharpe

Pick: Virginia Tech

Why: “I think he’ll stay with Virginia Tech. There’s a reason he picked them.” -- Brown

Mevr6psb9qgghowjbrly
Zfboouczmu7lchjopovm

JADEN MCKENZIE

Pick: NC State

Why: “NC State might get him. Like I said before, they have a lot of young talent coming in and he might join them.” -- Greene

Pick: North Carolina

Why: “If I was him I'd go to North Carolina.” -- Kpogba

Pick: North Carolina

Why: “He’ll probably pick UNC because of the new coaching staff.” -- Davis

Pick: North Carolina

Why: “He’ll probably pick UNC but if we have some more slots, we'll try to get him at NC State though.” -- Knight

Pick: North Carolina

Why: “He keeps coming back there and I believe that he loves it there.” -- Little

Pick: North Carolina

Why: “I think he’ll go to UNC. I was watching out state championship game from last year and remembered how heavily UNC was recruiting him.” -- Moorer

Pick: North Carolina

Why: “I feel like like he’ll go to UNC because he won’t want to follow the other guys to NC State.” -- Carrington

Pick: North Carolina

Why: “Probably UNC. They just have a pipeline from his school to UNC.” -- Monk

Pick: North Carolina

Why: “They have some really good recruiters at UNC.” -- Howell

Pick: North Carolina

Why: “I think he’ll go to UNC. I think the guys that aren’t committed to North Carolina, Mack Brown will scoop them up.” -- Walker

Pick: NC State

Why: “I think he’s going to go to NC State. A lot of in-state guys are going to NC State.” -- Rivals100 Wake Forest wide receiver commit Nolan Groulx

