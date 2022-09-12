The Florida State football team has seen first-hand on a few occasions exactly how dangerous Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham can be. The sixth-year senior will face the Seminoles for the fourth time in his tenure Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. In his first three games, the Montgomery, Ala., native has terrorized FSU’s defense, amassing 929 total yards of offense, nine total touchdowns and only one interception. If the Seminoles are going to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2015 and win at Louisville for just the second time in the last four trips, limiting Cunningham’s production is a near-requirement. “I think he’s got everybody’s respect around the country,” FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said of Cunningham. “He plays every week, he’s the leading rusher, he is a dynamic playmaker. He’s beat people over the top with the football, he’s beat people running the football, he’s beat people making good decisions. He’s one of the better players in the country. It’s important for us to play as a team against him.”



Early in his tenure at FSU, Fuller has had trouble getting his defense ready to go against the Cardinals. In his first season in 2020, U of L put up a season-high 569 yards and averaged over nine yards per play in a game that wasn’t as close as the 48-16 final score indicates. Last season in Tallahassee, the Cardinals led 31-7 late in the half and again were having their way with the Seminoles’ defense. As it turns out now in retrospect, that 2021 Louisville game was the turning point for FSU’s defense. The Seminoles allowed no more points over the final 31:48 of that game, nearly paving the way for an FSU comeback. If Fuller is at FSU long-term, it will likely be because of the turnaround that began last Sept. 25. But the Seminoles understand it won’t be easy to carry over its success from the second half of that game into this year’s game, even if Cunningham hasn’t gotten fully going yet this season with no passing touchdowns and only one rushing touchdown through two games. Not when going against a quarterback who is coming off a 2021 season where he rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 20 touchdowns. And not when FSU allowed LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels to rush for 114 yards two weeks ago. “He’s such an electric player. He has a great arm, he can push the ball down the field. Very accurate in the vertical passing game,” FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. “What he does with his feet, there’s few people out there that can do that. He’s played so much. He’s tough. You see times where he takes a lot of contact and there’s times that you just see him just pop up right up. And that speaks to who he is, the competitor that he is. He’s just a very dynamic football player with his arm and obviously with his legs.”

