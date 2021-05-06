Q: Alright Shambre let's get this thing going. So tell me what have you been up to since you signed with Florida State in December. I know it's been a long time since we talked but what things are you doing to get ready for the next step in your journey to FSU?

A: I've been getting a lot stronger and better with my game as a defensive lineman. I'm becoming more flexible, working out more and also finishing up my school work with a few more exams to take before I'm done with all of that. I've also been working out with my trainer on conditioning and technique for the defensive line. With my flexibility I do a lot more stretching with Yoga that helps with that. I'm lifting weights a lot. Almost everyday. Coach Storms sent me some workout stuff as well.

Q: You played the entire season at noseguard last year at Boone and I know that's not the position you are going to play at FSU. But tell me about playing that position and your comfort level throughout the year in doing that.

A: I loved it. I really liked it a lot. The big difference is I was double or triple teamed almost every play. Defensive end is a lot more one-on-one situations and then with this position you really have to be quick with your hands and the rip techniques you use in pass rush and gaining angle and leverage. I felt really comfortable at that position because of how quick I can get off blocks. I would say the thing I improved the most on was my get-off at the line of scrimmage. I've always been pretty strong and quick, but that takeoff really help my game go to another level this year. My speed, and quickness increased a lot.

Q: You committed to Florida State in the spring and I know a lot of schools didn't let up. I also know in several conversations with you that FSU defensive line coach Odell Haggins was a huge part of that. What was that relationship like throughout the process?