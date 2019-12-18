When it comes to college football recruiting, the only welcomed surprises are the ones that benefit your particular team.

On Wednesday morning, Florida State fans definitely received a surprise that was welcomed, as Miami Palmetto receiver Kentron Poitier chose the Seminoles over Syracuse and Florida.

FSU's previous coaching staff invested a great deal of time in Poitier's recruitment, and new head coach Mike Norvell's picked up where they left off. The one constant, of course, was wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.

"I have a great bond with Coach Dugans," Poitier told Warchant earlier. "We talk every week. I just like the way he coaches and how he teaches the game of football."

