Signing Day Surprise! Florida State football lands Miami WR Poitier
When it comes to college football recruiting, the only welcomed surprises are the ones that benefit your particular team.
On Wednesday morning, Florida State fans definitely received a surprise that was welcomed, as Miami Palmetto receiver Kentron Poitier chose the Seminoles over Syracuse and Florida.
FSU's previous coaching staff invested a great deal of time in Poitier's recruitment, and new head coach Mike Norvell's picked up where they left off. The one constant, of course, was wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.
"I have a great bond with Coach Dugans," Poitier told Warchant earlier. "We talk every week. I just like the way he coaches and how he teaches the game of football."
DEAL ENDS WEDNESDAY ** Get 50% off a new Warchant subscription **
As a high school senior, Poitier racked up over 500 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns. He was one of the leading weapons for a very powerful Palmetto squad that finished 10-2 on the season before falling in the second round of the playoffs.
*SIGNING DAY CENTRAL: Keep track of every FSU signing and related news
The 6-foot, 4-inch Poitier adds to what is a very strong receiving class for the 'Noles, joining forces with Rivals100 receiver Malachi Wideman and four-star standout Ja'Khi Douglas, both of whom are expected to sign with the 'Noles later today.
FSU is also hoping for more good news in South Florida when Rivals250 WR Bryan Robinson makes his announcement.