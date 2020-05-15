Three of the spots in the Final Four of our Warchant Bracket Challenge are now set, with the last one to be decided today. Defensive end Peter Boulware raced into the Final Four with a dominating victory in his matchup with offensive tackle Walter Jones. Boulware advanced by racking up 83.9 percent of the vote.

No. 1 seed Ron Simmons vs. No. 1 seed Sebastian Janikowski Ron Simmons was one of the most important signees in Florida State football history and is credited by many with helping Bobby Bowden launch his legendary tenure with the Seminoles. Simmons was a one-man wrecking crew on the defensive line, earning Freshman All-America honors in 1977 and then being named a Consensus first-team All-American in 1979 and '80. Simmons was so dominant that he went on to become the first FSU defensive player to have his number retired, and he was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1988. During his four-year career, the Georgia product racked up 383 tackles, which still ranks No. 5 all-time in school history. He also ranks No. 4 all-time with 24 career sacks, and he's tied for fourth with 44 career tackles for loss. Simmons played briefly in the NFL and USFL before moving on to a very successful career in pro wrestling. Sebastian Janikowski was a legend at Florida State even before his freshman season was complete. The "Polish powderkeg" had a leg unlike anything most fans, coaches and players had ever seen before. It wasn't just that most of his kickoffs went for touchbacks, it's that so many of them went out of the end zone. A few even went through the uprights. But Janikowski had more than just a strong leg. He had a really accurate one, too. He is still the only two-time winner of the Lou Groza Award. He finished his three-year FSU career with 66 made field goals (in 83 attempts) and was 126 of 129 on extra points. He led the nation in field goals made in both 1998 and 1999. And the power of his left leg was so rare, so transcendent, that Janikowski was a first-round pick (17th overall) of the Oakland Raiders in 2000. He went on to play 19 seasons in the NFL.

