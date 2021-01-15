Since arriving from UGA, Johnson sees quick turnaround for Seminoles
Jermaine Johnson won't suit up to play inside Doak Campbell Stadium until this spring at the earliest. He might never get to play there for a high-profile matchup in front of a capacity crowd.
But Johnson, who transferred to Florida State earlier this month, already knows what it looks like in those special moments.
Back when he was playing high school football in Minnesota -- before he became a top national recruit in junior college and before he played the past two seasons at the University of Georgia -- Johnson would pull out his phone in the locker room and watch Dalvin Cook's FSU football highlights to get fired up for games.
"Just because of how he played and the whole atmosphere at Florida State," Johnson said on Friday, during his first interview session with the Tallahassee media. "The field and everything like that. That ties into how great this program can become again, and I'm excited to be a part of that rebuild."
Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!
Johnson called Cook "a monster," but added that he knows the former Seminole running back was just one in a long line of superstars to come through his new program.
He also loved Jameis Winston, Jalen Ramsey and many others, and that was just one of the reasons he picked Florida State when researching his transfer options.
"There's countless greats to come through this locker room and play on that field," said Johnson, who is wrapping up his first week of winter workouts with the Seminoles. "That was a factor. It's a great after a great after a great to come through this university. And like I said, this program was top notch not so long ago, and it's still top notch. It [was] winning not so long ago."
Like each of the eight transfers head coach Mike Norvell has convinced to join FSU so far this offseason, Johnson wants to help the 'Noles get back to their winning ways.
Unlike some of the others, Johnson left a program that was already doing that at a very high level. During his two seasons at Georgia, he was a part of 20 wins and just four losses.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news