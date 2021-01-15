Jermaine Johnson won't suit up to play inside Doak Campbell Stadium until this spring at the earliest. He might never get to play there for a high-profile matchup in front of a capacity crowd.

But Johnson, who transferred to Florida State earlier this month, already knows what it looks like in those special moments.

Back when he was playing high school football in Minnesota -- before he became a top national recruit in junior college and before he played the past two seasons at the University of Georgia -- Johnson would pull out his phone in the locker room and watch Dalvin Cook's FSU football highlights to get fired up for games.

"Just because of how he played and the whole atmosphere at Florida State," Johnson said on Friday, during his first interview session with the Tallahassee media. "The field and everything like that. That ties into how great this program can become again, and I'm excited to be a part of that rebuild."

