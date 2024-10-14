Six new 2025 offers highlight busy bye week for FSU on the recruiting front

The Florida State football staff spent the last half of their second bye week of the season on the road recruiting. The Seminoles have offered at least six prospects from the 2025 recruiting class including WR Jayvan Boggs, who is committed to UCF and TE Tae'shaun Gelsey who is committed to Florida. FSU also offered multiple prospects from the classes of 2026, 2027 and 2028. Here is a brief capsule on each of the prospects offered by Florida State over the last five day.

Coleman was offered by FSU on Sunday. He also has offers from Penn State, Ole Miss, Illinois, Pitt, NC State, Virginia and Virginia Tech. He didn't pick up his first offer until this past May. Coleman plays quarterback on offense where he has thrown for 411 yards and run for 500 yards in eight games. He also plays defensive end and outside linebacker where he is third on the team in tackles with 53 stops including 13 TFLs and 5 sacks. Please click on the link below to view Coleman's HUDL highlights. Chaz Coleman - Hudl

Boggs has been committed to UCF since this past August was offered by Florida State towards the end of last week. He has yet to set an official visit date with the Seminoles. Boggs originally committed to Missouri and took an official visit there and to Georgia and USC as well this past summer. Please click on the link below to view Bogg's HUDL highlights. Jayvan Boggs - Hudl

Whitset committed to NC State this weekend, just three days after being offered by Florida State. He had previously been committed to Purdue. His only two reported official visits have been to NC State and Purdue. Please click on the link below to view Whitset's HUDL highlights. Ta'Khyian Whitset - Hudl

Gelsey was offered by FSU this past Thursday. He has been committed to Florida since earlier this summer. He is ranked as the 11th-best TE prospect in the 2025 class. Gelsey took an unofficial visit to FSU this past June. He took official visits to Tulane, Wake Forest, Auburn and Florida this summer as well. Please click on the link below to view Gelsey's HUDL highlights. Tae’shaun Gelsey - Hudl



Murph was also extended an offer by FSU at the end of last week. His list of offers includes Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Duke, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee among others. Based on Rivals' records he still hasn't taken an official visit to any school. Murph was originally a member of the 2026 recruiting before recently reclassifying himself to the 2025 class. He has taken unofficial visits to both Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio State and South Carolina this season. Please click on the link below to view Murph's HUDL highlights. Donovan Murph - Hudl



Ingram was offered by FSU on Friday. He has also been offered by Clemson, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, UConn and Virginia since the start of his senior season. He has taken unofficial visits to both Alabama and Georgia already this fall. Please click on the link below to view Ingram's HUDL highlights. Christian Ingram - Hudl



Coke was offered by FSU last Thursday. He has been on two unofficial to Florida State since June. Penn State is considered the favorite for Coke at this time. He has taken multiple unofficial visits there as well. He also has offers from Boston College, Maryland, Kentucky, Michigan, Notre Dame and Pitt among a host of others.

Arrington was offered by FSU in the middle of last week. He also has offers from USF, Michigan, Arkansas, Miami, Auburn, Nebraska, Georgia, Texas, Oregon, Arizona State and Notre Dame. The list of schools he has taken unofficial visits to includes USC, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Please click on the link below to view Arrington's HUDL highlights. Brandon Arrington - Hudl



Evans was offered by Florida State on Friday. He has also been offered by NC State, South Carolina, Miami and North Carolina since the start of his junior season. Please click on the link below to view Evans HUDL highlights. Tyran Evans - Hudl



Crawford was also offered by FSU this past Friday. The list of schools to offer Crawford include Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Minnesota, USC and Tennessee. He has taken unofficial visits to Georgia and Auburn. Crawford is also a talented baseball player. Please click on the link below to view Crawford's HUDL highlights. Cole Crawford - Hudl



Moore was offered by FSU on Thursday. He has also received offers from Vanderbilt and Georgia State and has been hearing from Alabama. Troy and UAB have also reportedly offered Moore. He has already taken an unofficial visit to Alabama this season. Please click on the link below to view Moore's HUDL highlights. Donivan Moore - Hudl

Finney was offered by FSU on Thursday. He has also picked up offers from UCLA, Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee, BYU and Georgia among others this calendar year. Finney has no reported unofficial visits. Please click on the link below to view Finney's HUDL highlights. Havon Finney Jr. - Hudl

Wesley is a teammate of Finney Jr., and he has also seen his recruiting stock rise this year. He has offers from Oregon, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Arizona State, Oklahoma, Washington, USC, Georgia and Cal. Please click on the link below to view Wesley's HUDL highlights. Richard Wesley - Hudl

Ward was offered by FSU over the weekend. He also has offers from Alabama, South Carolina and Maryland. Please click on the link below to view Ward's HUDL highlights. Alex Ward - Hudl

Howard's list of early offers also includes Florida, Miami, UCF and USF.

Brinson's list of early offers also includes LSU, Tennessee and Maryland. He was offered by Florida State on Friday. Brinson also plays basketball.