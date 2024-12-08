Size once again a priority for FSU offensive skill positions in 2025 class

While those speedster receivers certainly have a place in an offense, building an offense around them is a dangerous precedent. Especially when the offensive line can't consistently block well enough for those players to get separation downfield very frequently.

In fact, only one receiver in FSU's regular wideout rotation this past season (6-foot-3 Kentron Poitier) was taller than 6-foot-2.

Instead, FSU elected to go another route, choosing speed over size with the additions of transfer receivers like Malik Benson (6-foot-1) and Jalen Brown (6-foot-1), thinking a big-armed quarterback like DJ Uiagalelei would be better served to have deep-threat receivers.

In 2023, FSU's passing game was carried by a pair of big-bodied receivers who were taken in April's NFL Draft. Keon Coleman (6-foot-4) and Johnny Wilson (6-foot-7) each amassed over 600 yards and combined for 13 of FSU's 25 touchdown catches. Add in 6-foot-3 tight end Jaheim Bell (503 yards and two touchdowns) and FSU had a lot of size to replace at receiver last offseason.

One other issue, though, can certainly be pointed to as a reason why receiving production fell off so badly in 2024. FSU made a choice to go away from what worked so well in 2023 (size) in favor of something different (speed).

These players struggled at times to catch the ball, to create separation and were also hindered by an offensive line that heavily restricted the Seminoles' passing game as a whole.





Considering what FSU's 2025 wide receiver/tight end signing class looks like, it seems safe to say that Mike Norvell and the FSU staff have learned their lesson from last year's problems.

Size is once again a priority for the Seminoles, who have added three wide receivers and one tight end who all measure in at 6-foot-4 or taller in this year's class.

"We've had a lot of success with guys of that size and just the matchup problems that that can create and the playmakers that they are," Norvell said Wednesday. "You see on film what we've asked guys to do here."

It starts with the biggest of the bunch, 6-foot-7, 215-pound wideout Jordan Scott who flipped from Arizona State to FSU on Thanksgiving after visiting the previous weekend. Drawing obvious comparisons to Wilson and ranked as the No. 33 junior-college prospect in the 2025 class, Scott had 358 receiving yards and four touchdowns at Southwestern Mississippi Community College this season, averaging 17.9 yards per catch.

Then FSU flipped 6-foot-5 three-star receiver Teriq Mallory from West Virginia on Tuesday night.

Finally, FSU flipped 6-foot-4 Tae'Shaun Gelsey -- who Rivals ranks as the No. 10 tight end in the class but FSU lists as a wide receiver -- from Florida on Wednesday evening.

"We wanted to go big, to say it that way..." Norvell said. "I think they can come in and really be able to address a need for what coach Malzahn is looking for, for what we've been accustomed to seeing and excited about just the total package of what those guys can be."

Add in 6-foot-1 four-star receiver Jayvan Boggs, who the Seminoles flipped from UCF on Wednesday, and you have a well-rounded group of receiver signees.

FSU also brought in another big-bodied pass-catcher in this class in four-star tight end signee Chase Loftin (6-foot-6, 215 pounds). It was a bit of a surprise FSU held onto the Nebraska native given its season, but it was a low-key impressive recruiting win and gives FSU a productive receiving tight end (837 yards and 12 touchdowns his senior season at Millard South High) who could be another matchup nightmare with his size.

"I think one of the stars of the class is Chase Loftin. He has been our top target. He's been the guy that we've wanted as this thing has gone through," Norvell said. "Building a relationship with him, getting him on campus, it was no doubt the playmaker (he is) in space. He is a hybrid and can really do it all. He's one of the toughest matchup problem, I think, players in the country. He's got great speed, great playmaking, great hands. Then he's also got a great deal of toughness that, when he has to come inside the box, you can feel him there as well.

"Then he's just a remarkable person. He has been through the process. I think Chris Thomsen did an outstanding job building that relationship, being able to paint the picture. He's going to be a guy that we're very, very excited about coming in."

Consider this one of what sure looks to be many ways Norvell has learned from the Seminoles' disastrous 2024 season and made some serious changes to make sure history doesn't repeat itself.

