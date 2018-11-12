Willie Taggart was hoping to make a statement.

Facing the No. 3 team in the nation on the road, Taggart told team captains Alec Eberle, Brian Burns and Ricky Aguayo that if the Seminoles won the coin toss Saturday night at Notre Dame, they would take the ball first instead of deferring to the second half.

"We thought taking the ball, hopefully, offensively we would do something to get going," Taggart said. "And we didn't."

No, they did not.

On the second play from scrimmage, junior quarterback Deondre Francois' pass to tight end Tre' McKitty ricocheted off McKitty's hands and fell right in the grasp of Notre Dame defensive back Nick Coleman, who returned it to the FSU 3-yard line.

Two plays later, it was 7-0.

The Seminoles' defense then aided Notre Dame's next drive with a pass interference call; the Irish would score to make it 14-0. Then on FSU's next play from scrimmage, tailback Cam Akers fumbled at the Seminoles' 14-yard line. The Irish recovered and kicked a field goal.