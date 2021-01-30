The Florida State men's basketball team knew this extended road trip would be a grind, having to play four games in four states in 11 days. The No. 16 Seminoles couldn't have expected to get off to this bad of a start. Despite playing against a much smaller and short-handed Georgia Tech team Saturday afternoon, the Seminoles trailed by seven points at halftime and by double-digits for most of the second half before falling, 76-65. The loss snaps FSU's five-game win streak and drops the Seminoles' record to 10-3 and 6-2 in the ACC. Georgia Tech improves to 8-5 and 4-3. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

Box Score: Georgia Tech 76, No. 16 FSU 65 "They out-played us, they gutted it out," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "You have to take your hat off and give them a lot of credit ... tonight, we just didn't have it going offensively. "If you're not ready to play every night, this is what it feels like." Sparked by point guard Jose Alvarado at both ends of the court, the Yellow Jackets were the more energetic and aggressive team all game. Tech's 33-26 lead at the break marked the first time all season FSU trailed at halftime. Alvarado scored 21 points, delivered six assists and recorded five steals, while teammates Moses Wright and Michael Devoe added 23 and 19 points, respectively, to pull off the upset. Florida State, meanwhile, struggled with its shooting from the field (43 percent), 3-point range (21 percent) and free-throw line (61 percent), and committed a staggering 20 turnovers.