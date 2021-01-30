The Florida State men's basketball team knew this extended road trip would be a grind, having to play four games in four states in 11 days.

The No. 16 Seminoles couldn't have expected to get off to this bad of a start.

Despite playing against a much smaller and short-handed Georgia Tech team Saturday afternoon, the Seminoles trailed by seven points at halftime and by double-digits for most of the second half before falling, 76-65.

The loss snaps FSU's five-game win streak and drops the Seminoles' record to 10-3 and 6-2 in the ACC. Georgia Tech improves to 8-5 and 4-3.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***