Sluggish Seminoles see win streak snapped at Georgia Tech
The Florida State men's basketball team knew this extended road trip would be a grind, having to play four games in four states in 11 days.
The No. 16 Seminoles couldn't have expected to get off to this bad of a start.
Despite playing against a much smaller and short-handed Georgia Tech team Saturday afternoon, the Seminoles trailed by seven points at halftime and by double-digits for most of the second half before falling, 76-65.
The loss snaps FSU's five-game win streak and drops the Seminoles' record to 10-3 and 6-2 in the ACC. Georgia Tech improves to 8-5 and 4-3.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***
Box Score: Georgia Tech 76, No. 16 FSU 65
Sparked by point guard Jose Alvarado at both ends of the court, the Yellow Jackets were the more energetic and aggressive team all game. Tech's 33-26 lead at the break marked the first time all season FSU trailed at halftime.
Alvarado scored 21 points, delivered six assists and recorded five steals, while teammates Moses Wright and Michael Devoe added 23 and 19 points, respectively, to pull off the upset.
Florida State, meanwhile, struggled with its shooting from the field (43 percent), 3-point range (21 percent) and free-throw line (61 percent), and committed a staggering 20 turnovers.
*Quotes and notes from the postgame press conference
The Seminoles were led by junior forward RaiQuan Gray with 19 points -- his fifth straight game in double-digits -- but no other player finished with more than 9; freshman Scottie Barnes was the one other player to reach that total.
Georgia Tech won despite playing without leading scorer Bubba Parham, who was attending a family funeral.
Florida State next will play the second game of this lengthy road trip on Tuesday at Boston College (9 p.m., ACC Network).
Stay connected with Warchant.com for complete postgame coverage.
---------------------------
Discuss the game with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board.