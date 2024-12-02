Snap counts, PFF grades for Seminoles in 2024

FSU's head coach was not having Florida's postgame celebration on the Seminoles' field.
Coach Mike Norvell discusses the loss to Florida, a 2-10 season and the Gators' planting a flag at midfield on Saturday.
Quick thoughts on FSU's loss and the offensive struggles both Saturday and this season.
Updates from Florida State's big recruiting weekend for the Florida game.
Norvell’s search for an offensive coordinator concluded with a familiar name he trusted: Gus Malzahn.
