More than 70 prospects from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 classes are expected to be in attendance, and it's time to take a closer look at the key prospects who will be participating and other important topics heading into this second annual event.

The golden tickets have been sent out to all of the invitees, and now Florida State's football coaches are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for this weekend's important Saturday Night Live event.

Florida State's 2019 football season won't kick off for another five weeks, but there will be plenty of talent inside Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday afternoon and evening.

The biggest visitor in attendance will very likely be five-star defensive end Sa'Vell Smalls, who hasn't visited FSU since last summer. Alabama, Florida and Tennessee are among the teams that have made a strong impression for Smalls, but he also indicated in his latest interview that he has legitimate interest in the 'Noles. One key factor in the recruitment of this Washington prospect is that he's close friends with FSU sophomore receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison, who is expected to be a key weapon for the Seminoles this season.

The fact that Smalls is coming across the country to see Florida State and work out at the event gives us a strong indication of his interest level. How he connects with the Seminoles' coaching staff and the way he feels on campus will likely determine whether or not he leaves Tallahassee with FSU among his favorites.