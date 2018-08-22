Everyone knows about Brian Burns.

Anyone reading this story knows about his record-breaking freshman season in 2016, his monster performance against Clemson in 2017 and how dominant he's been so far in preseason camp.

But the All-America candidate isn't the only defensive end on the Florida State football team. And if the Seminoles are going to have a very good (or great) defense in 2018, he can't be the only one who produces big numbers for Harlon Barnett's unit.

Someone will have to step up on the other side to make teams pay for focusing so much of their attention on No. 99.

With that in mind, the play of redshirt sophomore Janarius Robinson has been a pleasant development for the Seminoles this preseason.

"J-Rob is doing well," defensive ends coach Mark Snyder said. "He needs to become more consistent. That's my whole plea to him every day. There's times at practice when you watch him and you go, 'Wow. Wow.' And he needs to do that all the time."

Barnett, who is in his first season at FSU after making the move from Michigan State, said Snyder has been a big reason for Robinson's improvement. The new defensive ends coach, who also worked for Barnett at Michigan State, teaches his players not just their own position but how they fit in to the whole defensive scheme.

That knowledge, along with improved technique, has transformed Robinson from a potential contributor to a real factor for the Seminoles' defense.

"I expect for him to be a dominant football player for us," Barnett said. "He has all the tools and all the ability. It's just a matter of being consistent with it and doing it each and every game."