"I think every guy that's playing the quarterback position in this offense has the potential to be able to execute and play at a high level," Norvell said. "The best guy will play."

From an update on Chubba Purdy's health to how Jordan Travis played to, of course, the performance of starter James Blackman in a 16-13, season-opening loss to Georgia Tech, Norvell talked about a wide array of aspects regarding the quarterback position.

In his first media availability since Saturday's postgame press conference, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell was asked multiple questions about the Seminoles' quarterback position on Tuesday.

So, let's start with No. 1.

After all, he's the guy who played almost all of the snaps on Saturday.

"I thought James made some great throws, sometimes under pressure and sometimes in a clean pocket," Norvell said. "He missed a couple of opportunities. He left some plays out there. ... I thought his eyes, for the most part, were right. He made a couple of checks in the game that put us in good situations.

"And then he had a couple of plays that we can't have."

Probably more than a couple, but the first-year head coach isn't about to heavily criticize the fourth-year junior quarterback in public.

Blackman finished the game 23-for-43 passing for 198 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also had a fumble that was returned deep into FSU territory, setting up the game-winning field goal for the Yellow Jackets.

He also had an ill-advised scramble on fourth down that came up well short of the first-down marker, and then followed that up with three incompletions on four attempts on the final drive of the game.

Still, both Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham had some positive things to say about the veteran quarterback.

"I thought he did a really nice job (on pre-snap reads)," Dillingham said. "There were about six checks he made at the line of scrimmage -- three run-game checks that could have been explosive plays, and two shot checks from empty that he checked us into -- that were really good checks. We got a 1-on-1 with safeties against some of our best guys, so I thought he did a really nice job with his eyes pre-snap."

His eyes post-snap were sometimes a different story. And while Norvell and Dillingham praised Blackman on Tuesday, they also didn't completely leave out the mistakes.

The head coach acknowledged that Blackman made those aforementioned miscues "that we can't have," and Dillingham said, "his eyes were bad a few times."