'Something for the books' ... No. 1 OT Armella ready to make decision

Florida State wrapped up its final official visit weekend before the early signing period on Sunday by hosting some of the nation's most talented prospects, and chief among them was five-star offensive tackle Julian Armella. A major FSU target throughout the 2022 cycle who visited several times in the summer and fall, Armella saved his official visit with the Seminoles for the final available weekend and came away impressed. One of the biggest takeaways for Armella was the bond FSU has made with Armella's mother. He said she was, "shell-shocked, to say the least." "Honestly, the most crucial and surreal part of this visit was just being able to have my mother come and experience everything for the first time," Armella said. "This was her first time on campus throughout her whole lifetime. It was just a great experience for her to be able to go and sit down with Coach Atkins (offensive line coach Alex Atkins), meet with Coach Norvell (head coach Mike Norvell), see the type of energy he brings and stuff like that."

Armella said even his own relationship with the staff "moved and progressed" during his trip. "This visit wasn't trying to learn and understand all these coaches, because I have been here multiple times," Armella said. "I already have a great relationship with all these coaches." "There hasn't been another school that showed how important and crucial my name has been valued here," he added. "The need for FSU wanting me. That was the biggest part for her, understanding how needed I am." Of course, the main member of the staff Armella interacted with this weekend was FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins. "Honestly, the main thing with Coach Atkins that I have appreciated would be his teaching style in the room," Armella said. "Two years ago, everybody was saying Florida State's offensive line was the worst known to man, and he had two [Freshman] All-America offensive tackles last year. So just being able to see him develop these guys, in such a little amount of time. That's true coaching." Armella also explained that it was "great" to sit down and talk with FSU head coach Mike Norvell about more than football, including the type of environment and people in Tallahassee.


