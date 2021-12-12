'Something for the books' ... No. 1 OT Armella ready to make decision
Florida State wrapped up its final official visit weekend before the early signing period on Sunday by hosting some of the nation’s most talented prospects, and chief among them was five-star offensive tackle Julian Armella.
A major FSU target throughout the 2022 cycle who visited several times in the summer and fall, Armella saved his official visit with the Seminoles for the final available weekend and came away impressed.
One of the biggest takeaways for Armella was the bond FSU has made with Armella’s mother. He said she was, “shell-shocked, to say the least.”
“Honestly, the most crucial and surreal part of this visit was just being able to have my mother come and experience everything for the first time,” Armella said. “This was her first time on campus throughout her whole lifetime. It was just a great experience for her to be able to go and sit down with Coach Atkins (offensive line coach Alex Atkins), meet with Coach Norvell (head coach Mike Norvell), see the type of energy he brings and stuff like that.”
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***
Armella said even his own relationship with the staff “moved and progressed” during his trip.
“This visit wasn’t trying to learn and understand all these coaches, because I have been here multiple times,” Armella said. “I already have a great relationship with all these coaches.”
“There hasn't been another school that showed how important and crucial my name has been valued here,” he added. “The need for FSU wanting me. That was the biggest part for her, understanding how needed I am."
Of course, the main member of the staff Armella interacted with this weekend was FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins.
“Honestly, the main thing with Coach Atkins that I have appreciated would be his teaching style in the room,” Armella said. “Two years ago, everybody was saying Florida State’s offensive line was the worst known to man, and he had two [Freshman] All-America offensive tackles last year. So just being able to see him develop these guys, in such a little amount of time. That’s true coaching.”
Armella also explained that it was “great” to sit down and talk with FSU head coach Mike Norvell about more than football, including the type of environment and people in Tallahassee.
*ALSO SEE: Sunday live visit updates on the Premium Recruiting Board
The elite offensive line recruit has been working on his body heading into his college career. Armella said he was down to 288 pounds and can tell a difference.
“I came to the realization that there’s no need to be 330 in high school football. Once I get to college, they’re gonna put on more muscle to take off that baby weight,” Armella said. “Ever since I lost that weight, I’ve been much lighter on my feet, been able to hold my muscle mass better, being able to put that muscle on way better than before.”
With Wednesday's early signing period fast approaching, Armella said he is, “going to try and blow this thing up as much as I can, because of the fact that its been a long time coming.”
“Honestly, this is going to be something for the books,” Armella said. “I have been blessed to be part of this recruiting process since I was 14 years old as a freshman, and I am kinda happy that it's all came to this moment.
“I am really happy with how my recruiting process went, my previous four years and high school football, and I am just really excited for it."
While his father, Enzo Armella, played defensive tackle for FSU from 1991-1994, Armella said, “my main thing is being my own legacy,” to try and, “change the program.”
Now, FSU will wait to see if Armella selects the ’Noles on Wednesday.
“To just win over my mom, that was the main part. All the other aspects have me bought in and invested as one of my top schools,” the nation's top offensive tackle said. “Just being able to have my mom come and see everything for herself, see if she feels comfortable having her son here. That was the main thing for me.”
----------------------------------------------------------------
Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board