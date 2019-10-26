Alex Hornibrook, who did not play in last week's loss at Wake Forest, will be starting behind center today against the Orange.

The Florida State football team will have a new starting quarterback today against Syracuse, a source confirmed to Warchant early Saturday morning.

The Wisconsin grad transfer last started a game against N.C. State in late September. In that game, a 31-13 victory, he completed 29 of 40 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns. He was also sacked eight times.

It is not known if sophomore James Blackman, who started the last two games -- losses to Wake Forest and Clemson -- will see any action as well. The two signal-callers both saw playing time in the loss at Clemson.

Kickoff for FSU-Syracuse is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.

-------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council