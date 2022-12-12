South Carolina tight end transfer Jaheim Bell commits to Florida State
Florida State has added a major transfer piece to its 2023 recruiting class.
South Carolina tight end transfer Jaheim Bell became the first offensive transfer player to commit to the Seminoles in this year's recruiting cycle Monday, announcing his decision in video posted on his Twitter account.
"I'll be taking my talents back to the crib. Go 'Noles," Bell said.
Rivals ranks Bell as a four-star transfer prospect, the No. 33 ranked prospect currently in the transfer portal. He announced his decision after officially visiting FSU the weekend of Dec. 9 and will arrive on campus in January with two years of eligibility left.
Bell was targeted by FSU's coaching staff when he was a high school teammate of FSU quarterback Tate Rodemaker's at Valdosta (Ga.) High in the 2020 recruiting class. However, he chose the Gamecocks over FSU, carving out quite a role during his three seasons in Columbia.
After recording just one catch for 29 yards as a true freshman, the versatile 6-foot-3, 232-pound tight end had a breakout 2021 season, catching 30 passes for 497 yards and five touchdown catches. Those marks were second best on the South Carolina roster in catches and receiving yards and tied for the most receiving touchdowns.
Bell's receiving production took a bit of a step back this past season as he caught 25 passes for 231 yards and two touchdown catches. However, he had far more production in the ground game in 2022, carrying the ball 73 times for 261 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Prospect evaluation
Osceola analyst Charles Fishbein: "He is basically a Swiss Army knife. A jack of all trades. You can line Bell up all over the field. He can be your quarterback and run the wildcat. He can line up out wide as a receiver. He can line up near the line as a traditional tight end. He is a great athlete.
"His versatility makes him a mismatch. He is too big and physical to line a defensive back up against him and too fast and athletic to put a linebacker up against him."
