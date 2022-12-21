One of Florida State's first transfer additions of this offseason is officially a Seminole.

FSU announced the signing of South Carolina tight end transfer Jaheim Bell on Wednesday, just days after he announced his commitment to FSU on Dec. 12.

Bell nearly chose FSU out of high school as a three-star tight end at Valdosta (Ga.) High in December 2019. Instead, he chose South Carolina over the Seminoles and became a versatile, talented tight end during his time there. Now, he arrives at FSU with two years of eligibility left.

Over the last two seasons with the Gamecocks, the 6-foot-3, 233-pound Bell had 728 receiving yards, 301 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns (seven receiving, three rushing). With how Mike Norvell likes to utilize tight ends in a number of creative ways, Bell's versatility will be a major weapon for the Seminoles next season.

With Camren McDonald out of eligibility and no other established tight ends returning next season for the Seminoles, Bell along with fellow tight end transfer Kyle Morlock should provide quite a boost to FSU's offense.