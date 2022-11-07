Tatum Bethune grew up just a few minutes from Hard Rock Stadium. And, yes, he grew up a Miami fan.

After three seasons at UCF and racking up 108 tackles in 2021, Bethune chose to transfer and landed at FSU. The redshirt junior linebacker had five tackles, grading out at 86.7 by Pro Football Focus, and was part of an FSU defense that kept Miami out of the end zone in the Seminoles’ 45-3 win over Miami on Saturday.

FSU's defense held Miami to just a first-possession field goal but subsequently forced four takeaways and six punts. Not a bad return trip to South Florida for Bethune and a large group of Seminoles from Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

"Honestly, I never thought I would be playing for Florida State, but God has a plan for me,” Bethune said. “I'm just grateful for that."

Bethune grew up alongside FSU fans and Miami fans. He patiently answered the media’s questions postgame but was also eager to connect with family and friends.

"They're all outside so they're going to hear my mouth right now,” Bethune said. “Having my whole family out here, literally, watching me play and having the win, I've never felt this feeling ever in my life. I'm real happy right now."

FSU coach Mike Norvell praised the Seminoles controlled their emotions in a rivalry game. What had been an area of concern for the coaches in some previous games was not on Saturday.

“That was one of the things that we talked about throughout the course of this week is we need to show emotional maturity,” Norvell said. “It’s something that we’ve talked, when we got back in January, we looked back and reflected to a couple of games last year where we didn’t show that. There was passion in that locker room. I think that showed up for 60 minutes. …

“I don’t downplay this game. This game is freaking important to our program. We build for it all throughout the year so that we can come and play our best tonight. But then when you get to the moment you can’t let a feeling take you out of what you’re here to do. And I thought our guys did a remarkable job of showing that maturity and showing some of that growth because we’ve had to learn from some experiences in the past where we didn’t put that on display like we could.”