There were several heavily discussed highs and lows regarding Florida State's recruiting efforts during the early signing period.

On the positive side, the Seminoles made solid inroads at their two primary areas of need -- offensive line and linebacker -- and they reeled in a few prospects on Signing Day who were either undecided or previously committed to other schools.

On the negative side, they lost a couple of longtime commitments, didn't land a quarterback and will have to wait until February to know for sure whether they're keeping five highly touted commitments, including five-star defensive back Akeem Dent.

One success that was somewhat lost in the shuffle was the Seminoles' ability to once again make a splash in South Florida.

FSU signed four prospects from Miami-Dade County on Wednesday -- that was the Seminoles' largest haul from that talent-rich area in more than a decade. The last time FSU signed more than three Miami-Dade prospects in one year was 2006 -- former head coach Jimbo Fisher never signed more than three.

FSU did not sign one Miami-Dade player in either of its last two classes.

And if Dent signs as expected in February, the Seminoles will be assured of their best overall recruiting performance in South Florida's important tri-county region -- Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach -- in nearly a decade. FSU hasn't landed more than four prospects from that region since 2011, when Fisher signed nine from those three counties.

Six of those nine players were instrumental in FSU's 2013 national championship and 29-game win streak.

"It's good to get down there and get some student-athletes from down in South Florida," FSU head coach Willie Taggart said. "We know there's some really good football players down there that, a big recruiting base for everyone. You look at Florida State in the past, we've been able to go down there and get some really good football players come here and help our football program."