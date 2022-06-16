South Florida standouts Bain, Jean enjoy midweek visit with FSU Football

Having already visited FSU a handful of times already, Bain explained what stood out during this visit.

“The one-on-one connection with Coach JP and Coach Odell,” Bain said, in reference to defensive ends coach John Papuchis and defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins. Bain added that he enjoyed sitting in on several meetings and watching the ’Noles’ offseason workouts.

“The film session was about me. They flipped the script this time. Instead of watching FSU film, they watched mine,” Bain said. “Instead of watching film, this time it was about me. So I got to walk them through my mindset and game plan throughout the week. ...

"I was able to tell Coach JP the why and how of how I do stuff. And explain how I could do it better.”

Bain also got the opportunity to spend time with FSU's current players.

"That was nice,” Bain said, describing conversations with South Florida natives and FSU defenders Tatum Bethune and Patrick Payton. “He (Bethune) was telling me the real deal. Everything that he has been seeing since he got here and transferred in. Everything has been nice.”

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive end was asked why he has visited FSU so often.

“The support they’re showing,” Bain said. "They’re showing that they really need someone at that end position. If they’re giving me a chance, why not give them a chance?”

Bain delved deeper into his relationship with Papuchis.

“He’s a caring man. Not only is he going to talk about football, but he also talks about stuff off the field. Always asking about school, how’s school going, stuff off the field really,” Bain said. “What I like to do in my spare time. Any conversation you can have away from football, he’ll have it.”

The defensive lineman had equally high praise for Haggins.

“Coach Odell, he just has this realness to him. He is going to give it to you straight no matter what,” Bain said. “No matter what -- if you like it or not -- he is going to tell you what you need to know and what you need to do.

“Not only is he being real, he is trying to help me at the end of they day."